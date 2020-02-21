NS teenager arrested and bailed in street robbery

(CNS): Police have arrested a 17-year-old-boy from North Side on suspicion of robbery and stealing a vehicle, in relation to a mugging on the West Bay Road last Saturday morning, 8 February. He is suspected of being one of a gang of robbers, two of whom, dressed in dark clothes, approached a man walking along the road by Gecko Link at about 2:30 in the morning and demanded money.

Cash and other personal items were taken but no weapons were used and the victim was not injured, before the muggers fled in a dark pick-up truck toward West Bay.

Police have not charged the teenager and he was granted bail as investigations continue.