Simms confirmed as garbage boss

(CNS): After almost a year acting in the job, Richard Simms has been appointed as director of the Department of Environmental Health, officials said Tuesday. Simms moved to the beleaguered department last summer from his post as director at Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services. He took over after the former boss, Roydell Carter, was placed on some form of unofficial extended leave, until he was paid off by government for a still undisclosed sum. When Simms took over there were many problems with garbage collection and equipment, which have not yet been resolved.

Nevertheless, the minister responsible for the dump and associated areas, Dwayne Seymour, said he was pleased that this key leadership position would be permanently filled by someone known to the team and already conversant with government’s policy direction for the department.

“Our objective is to provide an international standard of waste and sanitation services to the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “Mr Simms has already demonstrated an ability to deliver results and we are happy to have him on board.”

Simms said that since taking the job he had made a significant reduction in the department’s overtime spending by some 80% over 2017 levels, when the overrun on the spending had reached millions of dollars. He also signed a memorandum of understanding with the prison service that allowed prisoners to work on garbage collection.

But Simms also claimed that he had been able to keep garbage collection on schedule, despite the frequent apologies coming from the department and ongoing complaints from residents about the delays to collection for both commercial and residential pick-up.

Now he has taken on the job permanently, Simms said his goal was to continue to strengthen services across all areas of DEH, and that would involve increasing staff and improving equipment.

In addition to managing the landfills and rubbish collection, the DEH is responsible for assessing compliance with the Public Health Law of some 400 premises, maintaining and landscaping beaches and cemeteries, as well as providing analytical and microbiology laboratory services to test water, air and industrial discharge and food hygiene surveillance.

Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said the DEH provides one of the most high profile essential services in the Cayman Islands public sector.

“The past eleven months have seen a strongly positive trend in how the department delivers its services and the morale of its employees. Mr Simms has very much the kind of positive leadership style that will be essential to the success of department and projects going forward,” she said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson also offered congratulations to Simms, saying he was delighted to see another capable Caymanian being promoted in the civil service.

Simms was previously confirmed as director of the DVES on 1 January 2015. A former long-serving police officer, he was originally seconded to that role from the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing, where he spent several years as deputy director.

