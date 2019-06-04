Gov’t appoints new faces to key boards

(CNS): Government has made a number of new appointments to various boards to oversee critical areas, including the employment of expatriates and the utilities regulator. According to the government’s gazette, Carolyn Thompson (Merren), Allan Wilson and Robert Whittaker have been appointed as members of the Business Staffing Plan Board from 1 May until September 2021. This is the body responsible for clearing work permits for some of the countries largest employers and one of the boards often criticised for not holding employers to account over their plans.

John Edward Ebanks has been appointed to the Cayman Status and Permanent Residency Board, joining the existing line-up of 14 members, including government officials.

Cabinet has also appointed three non-executive members to the board of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). Paul Byles, Gene Banks and Philip Ebanks were appointed to serve from 18 May this year until May 2021.

Following the resignation of Dean Lynee as a director of the Development Bank, Bruce John has been appointed as the director for banking and Catherine Guilbard as director of economics to serve on that board until May 2021.

Two new members have been added to the National Pensions Board to serve until 30 April 2020. They are Leon Buckeridge and Decia M. Foster.

Sheena Bush has been appointed to serve as the secretary to the Refugee Protection Appeals Tribunal and secretary to the Immigration Appeals Tribunal until 2021.

Category: Politics