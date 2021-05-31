Claims that tourism doesn’t pay is myth, says CITA

(CNS): According to a recent pay survey conducted by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, even people working in the lowest paid jobs in their sector are all earning more than $14 per hour, which is much more that the current minimum wage. Stakeholders in the sector said at a recent CITA meeting that it is a myth that the tourism industry pays badly. But this average hourly rate included gratuities, service charges and benefits, such as meals. Many tourism workers’ basic salaries are below minimum wage, even though for some their actual earnings can be much more.

Executives from CITA told members of the industry last week that the sector will need to recruit over 2,500 staff between now and the high season in late November if the borders reopen in order to be ready for what everyone still hopes will be a resurgence in tourism for the festivities in December.

With the challenges surrounding work permits and the pandemic, the executive pointed out that recruitment is going to be a major problem for hospitality this year. As a result, CITA President Marc Langevin urged CITA members to work at dispelling “the myth of low pay in tourism”.

Showing memebrs a graphic based on the results of the survey, CITA said a server or bartender working during high season on a basic annual wage of $10,000 was earning in high season $40,000 because of gratuities, and with various other incentives and tips could exceed $50,000. A kitchen porter who is at the very bottom of the pay heap, could increase their basic salary of $17,000 per year to over $32,000 with gratuities, according to the graphic.

Langevin said the executive had recently held a lively meeting with the new government, where the ministers made it clear they wanted to see more locals in tourism. Langevin said there was no holding back from either side at the “very honest and direct” meeting. PACT members raised the issue of pay, saying it needs to improve if Caymanians are to return to working in tourism. But Langevin said pay was already well above minimum wage and dismissed the fundamental issue that banks don’t count tips when it comes to assessing home loans.

If workers pay their gratuities into the bank regularly instead of spending them, then a record builds up that banks will take into account, Langevin said, adding that over the years many servers working in the hospitality sector have been able to buy a home.

Nevertheless, the pay remains a major barrier to recruiting locally. Regardless of the average outcomes on the survey, some workers are being paid just $4.50/hour, as hotels and restaurants are allowed to top up the salary to minimum wage using the service charge to bring it to CI$6.50. During high season, the service charge for all workers can make their wages more than minimum wage and they can also receive direct cash tips over and above the inclusive service charge. But it is seasonal and can range dramatically across the year.

Markus Mueri, the restaurant director for CITA, said that this was something those who work in tourism must bear in mind as it is “an up and down” sector. Those who work hard can make very good money in the high season, “but you must really want it and be prepared to hustle”, he said.

Both Mueri and Langevin said that nearly all employers in tourism want, first and foremost, to hire Caymanians.

Mueri urged CITA members to persuade everyone they know who is looking for work to join the sector and he urged all locals who may have found other work since the pandemic lockdown to come back. He said CITA plans to create a campaign to attract Caymanians to the industry and train them to fill a variety of jobs across tourism.

Falling short of saying that the tourism stipend should end now, Mueri said CITA supported the assistance government has given to people who were laid off or put on short hours but they now had to persuade people to come back to work.

Meanwhile, stressing the difficulties of re-mobilizing the workforce, Langevin, who is the general manger at the Ritz-Carlton, said the hotel had begun a recruitment drive and had asked Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman to find local workers. When the resort reopens at the end of this year after the summer renovations, it will need hire an additional 500 people but so far just 50 Caymanians have applied there for a job.

As a result the CITA executives all stressed the need for WORC to help them get through the work permit process for the staff that would be needed and exlained why they felt is was necessary to open the borders as soon as possible so all of the additional requirements that have to met because of the pandemic can be address sooner rather than later.