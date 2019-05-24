DEH falls behind on commercial rubbish collection

(CNS): Once again, officials from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) have issued apologies for falling behind on the collection of garbage from its commercial customers in Grand Cayman. In addition, collection at residential properties with ten or more units with DEH skips experienced delays, officials said. The DEH said this was due to a a mechanical breakdown of commercial equipment, including one of its front-end loaders and both its grab trucks.

Despite being the department’s primary function, garbage collection remains a constant challenge and the DEH said it wanted to assure the public that in the interim it will use all its available resources to ensure that garbage is collected from each of the affected areas over the next few days.

“The department once again apologises to its commercial customers for these delays and urges those who continue to experience non-collection of their garbage to make contact with our Grand Cayman office,” officials stated in a release.

The DEH can be reached on 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Category: Local News