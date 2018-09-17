Carter retires from CS, ministry confirms

(CNS): Roydell Carter, who was on some form of unidentified paid leave from his job as director of the Department of Environmental Health, has retired from the civil service, health ministry officials finally confirmed Monday. Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn told CNS in response to inquiries that Carter had “opted to retire from the civil service”, but she gave no other details. It is not clear what kind of agreement Carter has struck to retire early and the ministry did not answer our questions about a financial settlement. The ministry said that the current acting director, Richard Simms, will continue in this post until a new DEH director is appointed.

Carter stopped turning up for work around November last year, but throughout his absence the ministry denied that he had been suspended or placed on required leave, and officials have persistently refused to answer questions about the director’s status.

According to other sources close to the issue, the reason for Carter’s absence surrounded questions about overtime payments as well as the mismanagement of staff and the department’s budget. Carter then became embroiled in a protracted dispute with the government, who accused him of being responsible, while he had reportedly blamed the ministry.

It is understood that an internal review examining the issues surrounding overtime for dump workers and garbage collectors has been completed but the document has not yet been made public.

It is also understood that Carter joins a long line of senior civil servants who have walked away with substantial pay-offs from the public purse, in the midst of unexplained disputes and allegations of poor performance and mismanagement or wrongdoing. In most cases the deals are shrouded in secrecy and parties are forced to sign non-disclosure agreements, despite recommendations from the Office of the Auditor General that the government should not be making such pay-offs behind closed doors.

NRA Director Paul Parchment also remains on leave while allegations against him regarding the mismanagement of equipment are under investigation. Parchment was suspended from the road agency in April, but five months later neither the NRA board nor the ministry responsible have made any comment about his current status.

