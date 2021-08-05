All stipend recipients must register with WORC

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has announced a mandatory requirement for everyone receiving the tourism stipend to register by 16 August on the government job portal, JobsCayman, operated by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC). This is so that tourism workers can be matched to the jobs that will be rolled out over the coming months as Cayman goes through its border reopening phase.

The registration is mandatory for everyone on the assistance programme, and although the minister fell short of saying the cash would not be paid to those who don’t register, he stressed that government needed to know who had been displaced, who was available and what skills they have in order to follow through on its plan to put Caymanians first in the sector and to ensure the industry has the manpower it needs for reopening,.

Bryan said the PACT Government was committed to putting local workers first as tourism employers begin their recruitment drives to remobilize the sector’s workforce. Even the self-employed or those still in their old jobs, albeit on reduced hours or waiting to be re-hired, and not necessarily looking for a new job are still being mandated to register with WORC so that government can count heads and match the jobless to jobs as they re-emerge.

He also revealed that there will be a team at WORC dedicated to placing those on stipends back into the tourism jobs.

Working in partnership with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) and WORC, Bryan said the tourism ministry was focused on the employment of Caymanians as the jurisdiction reopens and increasing career development for local workers in the sector. The results of the recent tourism survey about the tourism workforce on stipends and the survey from CITA of what jobs employers have will both be used to create a plan that will enable WORC to act as the central human resource unit to match around 1,500 jobs.

CITA President Marc Langevin said the organisation was committed to the ‘Cayman first’ approach, noting that there would likely be difficulties for all employers over the coming months in recruiting staff from overseas. He said the tourism sector viewed WORC as the ideal central body and the platform for human capital going forward.

Bryan said the first main goal was to get 100% of displaced tourism workers registered with WORC, and the second was to get those workers who are willing and able returned to full employment in tourism. The third goal was to ensure that all graduates from the School of Hospitality, Ministry of Tourism scholars and other university graduates with tourism related degrees are given the opportunity for jobs in the local tourism industry.

“These three I refuse to fail on,” Bryan said. Urging those people who are getting the stipend to register before Monday, 16 August, he said that the government wants to make tourism work for everyone, and this was just the beginning of a new approach to roll out the PACT policy of putting local people back at the centre of the industry.

“Without your participation, this plan won’t work,” he said. “We in the government are doing all that we can to create the pathways… to get you back to gainful employment as we move closer to the opening of our borders.”

Bryan said he did not want to stop the payment of stipends to those receiving them because they did not register, as the goal was not to prevent people from getting assistance but to understand the labour market.

“This exercise is about understanding the labour market for our people, so it is mandatory,” he said. He added that he hoped people would do this to help government help them rather than them being penalized, given the work that will be required to remobilize and fill the more than 1,500 jobs that will be immediately available.

He said it was about collecting the data and analysing which stipend recipients will be earning again once the borders open to help government understand who will still need its help and who will not. Therefore, even owners who expect to reopen their businesses and relaunch their services are asked to register.

For people who are not comfortable or don’t have access to computer, WORC is going on the road starting in East End tomorrow, Friday. Next week’s schedule will be released shortly. People will also be able to register at the WORC offices in Mary Street.