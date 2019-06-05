Chicken farm going back before CPA

(CNS): A controversial application by Toepaz Chicken Farm for a processing factory in East End that was refused planning permission last October is going back before the Central Planning Authority Wednesday after a successful appeal. In March, the Planning Appeals Tribunal remitted the application after it found inadmissible letters were considered by the CPA during the process. The authority refused permission as it found the site wasn’t suitable for the proposed egg processing facility, which will house some 10,000 chickens, as “noise and odours will not be consistent with the character of the surrounding area”.

There are still valid objections to the factory from neighbours in the area of Sunnyfield Road, off the Queen’s Highway, where the proposed site is located. The applicant is expected to be heard at 10:30am but it is not clear if objectors will also be appearing before the CPA, given that their concerns have all been submitted in writing.

The Department of Environment has also raised concerns about the impact on the endangered blue iguana in the reserve nearby.

The local MLA, Arden McLean, has opposed the project and revealed a potential conflict of interest. He has said the plan was supported by the Department of Agriculture but the owner of the proposed project is an employee of that department.

An original application at a different location, made in 2017, was given conditional planning permission by the CPA, based on the need for the farm to find a suitable waste-water management plan to protect the critical East End water lens. But the owners decided to move the site instead. They then made a fresh application to planning, but although the new location is further from the lens, it is now closer to a residential and tourist area.

The new parcel is also undisturbed dry forest and shrubland inhabited by blue iguanas and the land clearing will put the protected species at risk, the DoE said in its submissions to planning.

The DoE has said that if the CPA grants permission, there must be a survey of the iguana population before any mechanical clearing is carried. Among other major concerns is the possibility of 10,000 chickens escaping into the wild in the event of a storm, hurricane or other natural phenomenon, posing a threat to the iguanas and other wildlife.

Since the successful appeal, Toepaz has submitted more information to support the application, but new objections have also been submitted from residents in the 300ft radius calling into question the evidence from Toepaz.

