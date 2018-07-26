Panton expecting busy time at helm of CIMA
(CNS): Wayne Panton, the former financial services minister who was recently appointed as chair of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Board, is expecting a busy time ahead, given the numerous international and local issues impacting the country’s financial services sector. The appointment of the retired off-shore lawyer was revealed in a recent government gazette, and Panton told CNS he was happy to be returning to the realm of public service and felt his “experience and expertise” made him well suited to lead the board.
“I’m looking forward to building on the foundation already established at CIMA and help continue the promotion and protection of the financial services sector,” he said. “There are a number of international issues that will no doubt take up much of the time, as well as local matters that need to be addressed.”
Panton signalled his intention to continue the pursuit of better communication and collaboration with the industry stakeholders, as he said that was a very important part of CIMA’s work.
The former minister takes over as the Cayman Islands Government is engaged in a major battle with the British government over beneficial ownership public registers, with the UK threatening to impose this if Cayman does not create the relevant platform itself. Against that and other international pressures, CIMA continues to expand its regulatory regime and support a growing sector that remains at the heart of Cayman’s economy.
Panton replaces his old Walkers colleague, Grant Stein, as the chair. Current board members Patricia Estwick and Judith Watler have been reappointed and Garth MacDonald is the new deputy chairman. In addition to Panton, there are three other new members: Theo Bullmore, Barry Kroeger and Patricia Teufel.
Category: Business, Financial Services
Many congratulations Wayne!
0
0
What happened to supporting our own Caymanians.
Caymanians have you forgotten this concept?
Congrats Wayne you will do a brilliant job.
17
11
This Government can surely give jobs to individuals who don’t really need one, as they have enough wealth that they would have to live two lifetimes to spend it all!!! They just can’t seem to find out how help “regular” persons that really need a job to be able to feed their families and live.
17
15
Congrats Wayne. Good luck with bringing this run away SAGC under control. Salaries are out of control and the Authorities reputation with industry is at a long time low.
7
13
Nothing personal against any of the people I am going to mention but for the sake of establishing my point I feel I have to
Please note that while all persons mentioned are certainly accomplished in their fields and unquestionably have the qualifications for their roles, I simply don’t believe in coincidences when it comes to Cayman
Am I the only one noticing the fact that un-elected and defeated PPM candidates seem to be conveniently landing top jobs in or around public authorities and groups in Cayman?
For instance:
-Lucille Seymour, just happens to have been appointed as the member for GT and the chair of the Older persons council (a redundant council if you ask me considering the age of most of our MLAs and the fact that older persons 45-60 make up the vast majority of electors in the Cayman islands, meanwhile Cayman continues to discount and dismiss our youth and younger voters)
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/10/council-appointed-to-give-seniors-a-voice/
Let’s not forget the older persons council was set up almost immediately after it was legislated and a PPM party member was put at the helm, but the district advisory councils which were legislated in 2011 are still not fully implemented
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/12/district-council-law-changes-shelved-until-after-election/
-Marco Archer, just happens to have gotten the top job at the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, raising questions about the hiring process which the government members and DG (his former peers and his party) conveniently explained away
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/09/archer-lands-top-job-at-ci-stock-exchange/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/11/pa-law-not-followed-in-archers-appointment/
and now we have Mr Panton who formerly was a partner at Walkers conveniently landing the top job at CIMA (and is now replacing his Walkers colleague in another convenient coincidence) While I am sure he is more than able to fulfill the job requirements I can’t help but question how connections have played into these three person’s new positions
As I stated previously all of these persons certainly on paper have the necessary notches in their respective belts to slide into these positions but one has to wonder whether their PPM party affiliation, former positions in the CIG and private sector connections have any roles to play in these coincidence.
While I am sure the government is not phone banking for these three individuals let us not kid ourselves on the benefits of having an insider on the outside so to speak
We see it all the time in the US, the revolving door that is political office and corporate lobbying/ corporate executive positions, one day you are a congressman the next day you are part of the cabinet regulating banks and financial groups and the next day you are running Goldman Sachs
(one day you work for C&W/LIME/FLOW the next day you work for OfReg, sound familiar?)
I can only speak for myself when I say these are too many convenient coincidences for me to sleep easy, and I am sure that come 2021 we will see many familiar faces standing for election
23
5
I get you. I am sure you must feel like a sad failure to sit around moaning and posting rubbish under the pseudonym E. Nygma. But do what many have done – get off your ass and do you something constructive – contribute to your country in whatever way you can. Dont bemoan those who are willing to do so. Listen chump Cayman is small – 60,000 people and half are non Caymanians. The US is 300 plus million. Of course you will see many of Caymans most qualified and hard working contributors more often.
7
6
You clearly entirely missed the point here “anonymous” ( I love people who criticize pseudonyms while also being anonymous on the internet)
I have no issue with prominent Caymanians being put in these positions in fact I applaud them for their accomplishments and I said twice they certainly appear to be up to snuff in terms of qualifications
My issue lies in the fact that the persons who seem to magically be landing in these roles coincidentally happen to be founders of the PPM party and former unseated ministers
I simply question the idea of filling roles in and around the government up with former politicians and party leaders, the civil service is meant to be apolitical which is why the Minsters are meant ( “meant” being the key word) to have little to no say in decisions outside of the realm of policy/goals, innovations and reforms.
I am not attacking these persons, in fact every point made is backed up with
with links proving the basis of my thoughts (in stark contrast to your reply)
Your assumptions relating my socio-economic status indicate that you consider skepticism to be borne of a lack accomplishments and or some deep seated resentment or dissatisfaction, which could not be further from the truth.
I simply am an aware citizen who pays attention to the local goings-on
The trickle of former PPM candidates into positions of public authority, should be alarming to any society with any sense of the danger of cronyism.
Yes indeed, you are correct, Cayman is small, mindbogglingly so, but are we really to believe that this is just some coincidence
If you somehow believe that their party connections and former positions have been forgotten then you must be new to Cayman
A country where who you know, lands you on top 9/10 times
What’s next, Chief Justice Kurt Tibbetts?
Attorney General Maxine Bodden?
Police Commissioner Osbourne Bodden?
There is a time and a place for stepping into positions of public authority as a Party
They are called elections, we had one in 2017 and the next one is in 2021
You want Wayne, Marco, Lucille and others to be in or around the CIG then vote them in
5
1
Who cares govt spinning out propaganda now to distract the Caymanians signed the petition bring our governor back wayne panton cannot help us!
34
13
Chairman of the Board isn’t the helm, he isn’t involved in any day to day. Anybody heard much of anything from or about Grant Stein when he was chairman? No, why? Because it is a title. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk
31
9
Bitter much?
Let the man work and see what he does with the so called “title” and then judge…
Personally, couldn’t think of a more suited person for the job
28
26
I can think of a few. Wayne tried to pass that piece of garbage of a legal practitioners bill that would have devastated Caymanian lawyers and now Alden puts his former political colleague on this board to bring him back into the PPm fold! This is nothing more than a re-launch if his campaign to get elected. What will happen when he resigns from the board to run in 3 years? Yea thought so they will bring in some patsy to take over. This is one of the most critical boards in Government and they are playing politics with it. I’d prefer a real Caymanian take over eg. Dan Scott. He has the love for Cayman and proper motivation and won’t be simply looking out for his former colleagues.
14
10
I am a member of the Caymanian Bar Association (and yes many generations on both sides) and the only garbage was those pushing against that legal practitioners Bill. It would have been the best thing for Caymanians. It was the best proposal I had seen in years and a large majority of us Caymanian lawyers supported it!
6
6
You are not a member of the Caymanian Bar Association. It does not exist anymore.
0
0
Then you obviously don’t know many people
7
1
How many people do you know that have headed up one of the largest offshore law firms on the planet / represented the KY gov’t on the world stage, and would be happy to take a massive pay cut to sit at the helm of CIMA?
Not too many candidates are there…
7
2
Panton signed up Cayman to the Beneficial Ownership committment as Minister of Financial Services then denied doing so. The EU then posted the meeting notes on the internet contradicting everything the minister and Premier claimed. He is not a saviour buyer beware.
17
5
What a lot of nonsense. Beneficial Ownership was not initiated by the EU. I would dare you to post “the meeting notes” and do so under your own name except that you know they don’t exist. You are a bad liar with an agenda.
5
5
points taken, but which other capable candidate do you know of that would be willing to leave their current position in government / private sector to take up this position?
Even if he hadn’t signed us up to the beneficial ownership regime in the first instance, it is now being mandated through legislation so we’d have been forced to comply in any case
2
2
I have now lost all respect for Tara Rivers she may as well just go ahead and join the PPM because she has become just like them!
4
0