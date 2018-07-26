Panton expecting busy time at helm of CIMA

(CNS): Wayne Panton, the former financial services minister who was recently appointed as chair of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Board, is expecting a busy time ahead, given the numerous international and local issues impacting the country’s financial services sector. The appointment of the retired off-shore lawyer was revealed in a recent government gazette, and Panton told CNS he was happy to be returning to the realm of public service and felt his “experience and expertise” made him well suited to lead the board.

“I’m looking forward to building on the foundation already established at CIMA and help continue the promotion and protection of the financial services sector,” he said. “There are a number of international issues that will no doubt take up much of the time, as well as local matters that need to be addressed.”

Panton signalled his intention to continue the pursuit of better communication and collaboration with the industry stakeholders, as he said that was a very important part of CIMA’s work.

The former minister takes over as the Cayman Islands Government is engaged in a major battle with the British government over beneficial ownership public registers, with the UK threatening to impose this if Cayman does not create the relevant platform itself. Against that and other international pressures, CIMA continues to expand its regulatory regime and support a growing sector that remains at the heart of Cayman’s economy.

Panton replaces his old Walkers colleague, Grant Stein, as the chair. Current board members Patricia Estwick and Judith Watler have been reappointed and Garth MacDonald is the new deputy chairman. In addition to Panton, there are three other new members: Theo Bullmore, Barry Kroeger and Patricia Teufel.

Category: Business, Financial Services