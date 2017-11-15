PA law not followed in Archer’s appointment

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson confirmed that the process set down in the new Public Authorities Law, which came into force on 1 June, was not followed by the Cayman Stock Exchange Board when it recruited its new CEO this year. Marco Archer, the former finance minister who lost his seat in the May General Election, was announced as the new CSX boss in September after “a lengthy recruitment process”, according to the board chair at the time. However, members of Finance Committee heard that the process was not necessarily lawful when Manderson and Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers said the ministry was not consulted.

Answering questions Tuesday on the allocations for the Portfolio of the Civil Service, the deputy governor confirmed that he had spoken with the chief officer in the financial services ministry and learned that, despite the requirements in the new law, he did not sit on the interview panel during the recruitment of the chief executive officer for the stock exchange as he was travelling when the appointment was made.

The job description was not submitted to the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the minister also confirmed that she did not recollect being consulted prior to being told of the appointment.

“Obviously, the board has not carried out its responsibilities here …it seems to me,” Manderson told the committee.

Rivers also said that no formal consultation process had taken place with her and she confirmed that both she and the chief officer, Dax Basdeo, were overseas at the time. She said she did not know what, if any, communication had taken place between Basdeo and the stock exchange board but that she was simply told the appointment had been made.

Opposition members raised their concerns and asked what, if anything, would happen, given that a public authority had already flouted the recruitment process set out in the law, which was passed in order to ensure more transparency and give the ministries more involvement. And yet, a few months after the law was passed a government authority was already circumventing the provisions and nothing was being done.

CNS asked the Cayman Stock Exchange and Chief Officer Basdeo for comment and Board Chair Anthony Travers responded, stating that the sub-committee of the board of the CSX dealt with the recruitment process in accordance with section 16(l) of the Public Authorities Law.

“The position was advertised and the Ministry of Finance fully advised of the process throughout by copy correspondence to board member, Mr Dax Basdeo, Chief Officer, Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance. In the event only one qualified Caymanian, Mr Marco Archer, the former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, applied for the position and therefore, it was unnecessary to resort to a shortlist procedure given the requirements of section 27 of the law to favour a duly qualified Caymanian applicant demonstrating the best mix of qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience for the position,” he stated.

Category: Local News