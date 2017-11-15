PA law not followed in Archer’s appointment
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson confirmed that the process set down in the new Public Authorities Law, which came into force on 1 June, was not followed by the Cayman Stock Exchange Board when it recruited its new CEO this year. Marco Archer, the former finance minister who lost his seat in the May General Election, was announced as the new CSX boss in September after “a lengthy recruitment process”, according to the board chair at the time. However, members of Finance Committee heard that the process was not necessarily lawful when Manderson and Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers said the ministry was not consulted.
Answering questions Tuesday on the allocations for the Portfolio of the Civil Service, the deputy governor confirmed that he had spoken with the chief officer in the financial services ministry and learned that, despite the requirements in the new law, he did not sit on the interview panel during the recruitment of the chief executive officer for the stock exchange as he was travelling when the appointment was made.
The job description was not submitted to the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the minister also confirmed that she did not recollect being consulted prior to being told of the appointment.
“Obviously, the board has not carried out its responsibilities here …it seems to me,” Manderson told the committee.
Rivers also said that no formal consultation process had taken place with her and she confirmed that both she and the chief officer, Dax Basdeo, were overseas at the time. She said she did not know what, if any, communication had taken place between Basdeo and the stock exchange board but that she was simply told the appointment had been made.
Opposition members raised their concerns and asked what, if anything, would happen, given that a public authority had already flouted the recruitment process set out in the law, which was passed in order to ensure more transparency and give the ministries more involvement. And yet, a few months after the law was passed a government authority was already circumventing the provisions and nothing was being done.
CNS asked the Cayman Stock Exchange and Chief Officer Basdeo for comment and Board Chair Anthony Travers responded, stating that the sub-committee of the board of the CSX dealt with the recruitment process in accordance with section 16(l) of the Public Authorities Law.
“The position was advertised and the Ministry of Finance fully advised of the process throughout by copy correspondence to board member, Mr Dax Basdeo, Chief Officer, Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance. In the event only one qualified Caymanian, Mr Marco Archer, the former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, applied for the position and therefore, it was unnecessary to resort to a shortlist procedure given the requirements of section 27 of the law to favour a duly qualified Caymanian applicant demonstrating the best mix of qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience for the position,” he stated.
Category: Local News
Political connections worth more than money it seems these days, PPM members are hired as CEOs or given a council to chair, just need to be part of the right party even if you are defeated.
I have nothing against Mr Archer in fact he was one of two losses during the election in my opinion ( along with Mr Panton) but this is unfortunate to hear
Diogenes
3
0
Interesting…. there is no doubt that Mr. Archer is qualified for this position and is well deserving…. however its concerning that political influence (or directives) may have been involved. I hope that section 16 of the public authorities law will be followed in all cases when qualified caymanians apply for jobs…. as it seems that depending on who you are who know you, determines if you get the job. If it were another qualified caymanian (without the political connections) would the same process have been done)? Hmm….
5
2
Before anyone goes Opposition bashing think!!! This is a serious issue and it needed to be highlighted! Especially when one considers that the man was just ousted as the minister of finance and it was him who vowed to get the public authorities in order. Now we hear they broke the law in order to hire him. I also head his salary is in excess of ci$17,000 a month
6
2
All because Alden was too scared to face Kenneth at the polls.
Awesome.
12
1