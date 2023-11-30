Death of woman crushed under car ruled misadventure

(CNS): A coroner’s inquest found that Jasmine Janise James (31) died in “tragic and unfortunate” circumstances when her friend accidentally ran over her after she stumbled and fell in front of her car. James was killed on the evening of 4 October 2020 in the carpark at the Ocean Pointe condo complex where she lived in West Bay. The court heard, Wednesday how James was drunk and had been given a ride home by a sober friend who pulled up a few feet short of a parking block. As James got out of the car she fell in the gap between it and the block.

Rushing to help, her friend got out of the car, leaving the vehicle in drive. When the car began rolling forward she ran back to stop it. Instead of getting completely inside she put just her foot in the car and in panic applied the wrong pedal, pushing the accelerator instead of the break. As she did the vehicle lurched forward over James who was laid on the floor, dragging and trapping her between the parking block and the underside of the car.

Despite being just a Honda fit, the whole weight of it was on James’chest for several minutes preventing her from breathing. Screaming in panic her friend alerted neighbours who called 911 and came rushing down to try to lift the car. One of them was a retired emergency room physician who believed that she was already dead by the time he arrived to try to help. The emergency services arrived within six minutes of the 911 call and the fire service was able to properly lift the car and take James out from underneath who was then rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dr Shravana Jyoti, the Consultant Pathologist at the HSA who conducted the autopsy explained to the court that James was trapped under the car just long enough to asphyxiate and the official cause of death was mechanical asphyxia.

The inquest heard that in the first instance the investigating officer from the traffic unit, Dominique Chong, had recommended charging the driver with causing death by dangerous driving. However, the office of the director of public prosecutions declined to do so for a number of legal reasons, but also as a result of the findings of the two expert, accident reconstructionists, Leonard Butler from the RCIPS and Colin Redden an independent local consultant.

Both experts concluded that the evidence showed James was prone on the ground when the car went over her and she had not been knocked down by her friend. The court heard how there was a great deal of vomit in the car as James had thrown up as a result of being intoxicated at some point during the journey home. Given how drunk she was James was very unsteady on her feet and when she fell on the concrete she could not get up and her friend’s effort to help had gone tragically wrong.

While she had made an error by using just her foot from outside the vehicle, which resulted in what the accident experts said was “pedal misappropriation” compounded by a panic response when the car did not stop, there had been no intent to harm her friend quite the opposite. The experts both said the woman had done what anyone would do when their inebriated friend had fallen which was go to help.

The fact that she forgot to put what was a rental car, in park, was an accidental oversight compounded by her panicked response. But both men agreed that the combination of factors meant that the woman was not charged with any crime and Redden described the whole thing as a “very unfortunate set of circumstances.”

As the coroner summed up the details for the jury, Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez said that James’s death was “tragic and unfortunate” but no one was “legally to blame”. As a result the men and women of the jury declared her death as one of misadventure.

James was an American citizen who had worked at the Ritz Carlton for almost six years and was at the time the Director of Sales.