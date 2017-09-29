Archer lands top job at CI Stock Exchange

(CNS): Questions about what Marco Archer would do after his unexpected defeat at the polls in May were answered Friday, when officials from the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange revealed that the former award-winning finance minister was taking over the post of chief executive officer at the exchange. Archer will take over from Valia Theodoraki, who has moved to the UK as vice president of marketing for the local exchange in London. Officials said Archer was selected after a “lengthy recruitment process”.

Archer, who was one of the stars of the PPM platform of candidates, lost the George Town Central seat to Kenneth Bryan in a tough political battle, despite his popularity and success as finance minister. But what may be a loss for the PPM was certainly seen as a gain by the Stock Exchange, which described Archer as eminently qualified for the position.

The financial expert has a law degree from Liverpool University as well as a degree in economics and finance, an MBA and over twelve years experience in Cayman’s financial services sector, as well as his recent political and ministerial experience.

Archer is, however, currently embroiled in a high-profile law suit after he secured an injunction against local blogger Sandra Hill (nee Catron) for what he has contended were defamatory comments about in a post on her blog, Cayman Marl Road. Just last week he asked the court to jail her after alleging she had breached the injunction.

