Cruise ship visitor charged after leaving hospital

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have said that the 37-year-old man from the United States who was arrested on board a cruise ship before being rushed to hospital where he was in a critical condition has now been released and has been charged with assault, resisting arrest and possession of ganja. The police said that he was scheduled to appear in court today, Friday 27 July. The details of the case remain mysterious but police said Thursday that the man was arrested at 8am Wednesday, after the ship he was on docked in the George Town port and a 911 call was made. The RCIPS said that the man and the woman he was travelling with had been involved in an altercation in international waters aboard the ship. When their cabin was searched by RCIPS officers they found an undisclosed quantity of ganja. He was then arrested on suspicion of assault ABH and possession of drugs. The female victim was taken to the George Town hospital for treatment for her injuries and later released.

The police have not said how long after being in their custody the man became unwell or what the cause of the sudden critical illness or injury was but he was taken to hospital.

Category: Crime, Police