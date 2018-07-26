Cops seek help in Bible school abduction attempt

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing to the public for help in tracking down a man who attempted to abduct a girl who was waiting to be picked up after bible school on Monday night. In a press release Thursday the police described the man as having black hair cut in a Mohawk style with red-coloured ends. He is of dark brown complexion and medium build, and was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped shirt and a short white pants. Police said he tried to persuade the underage girl to leave with him from the New Testament Church of God, George Town.

The incident happened at about 8:45pm outside the church on North Sound Road, where the girl had been attending the church’s Vacation Bible School and was waiting for a ride home. The man reportedly tried to convince her to leave the area with him and grabbed onto her hand. The girl resisted and went back inside the church and the man left.

Two women are understood to also have been nearby during this incident and may have witnessed what happened. They are asked to make contact with the police investigating the possible abduction attempt.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police via the RCIPS website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Police