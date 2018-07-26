Cops seek help in Bible school abduction attempt
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing to the public for help in tracking down a man who attempted to abduct a girl who was waiting to be picked up after bible school on Monday night. In a press release Thursday the police described the man as having black hair cut in a Mohawk style with red-coloured ends. He is of dark brown complexion and medium build, and was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped shirt and a short white pants. Police said he tried to persuade the underage girl to leave with him from the New Testament Church of God, George Town.
The incident happened at about 8:45pm outside the church on North Sound Road, where the girl had been attending the church’s Vacation Bible School and was waiting for a ride home. The man reportedly tried to convince her to leave the area with him and grabbed onto her hand. The girl resisted and went back inside the church and the man left.
Two women are understood to also have been nearby during this incident and may have witnessed what happened. They are asked to make contact with the police investigating the possible abduction attempt.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police via the RCIPS website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.
Why do the churches not run their ‘Vacation Bible Schools’ during the daytime? That is when children need something to do.
Churches here don’t pay salaries
That sums it up
If you want to figure out why anyone does anything, just follow the money
no child should be left to wait alone at that time of night. those running the bible school should have enough sense to know not to leave minors without supervision. where is common sense these days?
Bible school, cinema, schools, parties, restaurants, banks, beaches, hotels, homes nowhere is safe!
Black hair cut in a Mohawk style with red-coloured ends… Rufio?
So again RCIP, no mention of an accent! Why not????!!!! Did he have a West Bay accent, a Cayman accent???!!! Or are we now saying those don’t exist????
I always thought that narrowing down your suspect pool was a smart thing, but hey what do I know.
Most likely a george town accent.
An accent? How does that help as I can change mine depending on the situation.
Ascertaining an accent does not really help with an investigation to a significant extent.1. Some people can switch their accents and 2. An accent of a person isn’t kept on file and is not really recordable and 3. And accent does not indicate nationality or citzenship accurately.
Wait;; What?
Ok now! Why was she waiting alone outside at 8:45 pm ? Where were the adults who should have been supervising children waiting to be picked up ?
Depends on her age. I wasn’t monitored all the time at 13 on.
Why does VBS end at 8:45? She should be home in bed by that time!
