No sign that Speaker Bush is making charity donations

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): The Cayman Islands House of Parliament is unaware of any payments to any charity being made “directly or indirectly” by Speaker McKeeva Bush and does not know of any “mechanisms that are in place to facilitate such payment(s)”, an anonymous freedom of information request has revealed. However, there are no reporting requirements for the speaker to document donations made to charities, in line with conditions he agreed to in order to return to his prestigious office.

Following the horsetrading after the 2021 General Election, the newly formed PACT group made the controversial decision to accept Bush’s support in order to form a government. In return, Bush resumed his position as speaker of the House, but because he was still under a cloud because of his 2020 conviction for assaulting a woman, he first had to make a number of commitments.

Bush agreed to the immediate implementation of a Code of Conduct for all Parliamentarians, where any infractions by an MP would lead to immediate dismissal from their position — though that legislation has not yet gone before members for a vote. Bush also agreed to donate 10% of his monthly salary to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and to continue supporting women’s issues.

However, after this deal was announced, the Crisis Centre released a statement that they were unaware of the “understanding” between PACT and Bush but would, in any event, refuse the donation. The CICC is entirely dependent on donations and recently received $1,200 from money collected at a jubilee service earlier this month.

If the charity had accepted Bush’s donations, it would be receiving much more than CI$1,200 every month, but the board declined the money to avoid the perception that it condoned the speaker’s behaviour. “Violence against women, men or children is unacceptable and we pledge to continue to work on eradicating this violation of human rights from our islands,” the board said at the time.

Since then, there has been no indication as to whether or not Bush is making contributions to other charities that support women’s rights or advocate against violence. Throughout his political career, Bush has made many public claims about the cash he gives away to help people in his constituency, such as paying mortgages and assistance for young people in college.

However, the deal with PACT aimed to specifically address public concerns about Bush’s conviction. The case had played a key part in the election campaign and he came close to losing what had been one of the safest seats in the Cayman Islands. Nevertheless, Bush drew on his long experience in the political arena to manoeuvre himself into the position of kingmaker in the post-election horsetrading.

While Bush enabled the formation of the PACT government, as speaker he has not played a part in government, according to Premier Wayne Panton. Like all MPs, he submits requests on behalf of his constituents, but he does not attend caucus and has no role in shaping government policy. However, it is clear that Bush remains very close to several members of PACT on both the front and back benches.

Bush will be joining his three fellow district MPs for a public meeting in West Bay on Thursday evening. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks will also attend.