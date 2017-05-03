Tourists and locals killed in East End crash
(CNS): At least four people, including three visitors to the Cayman Islands, have been killed in a major road collision in East End near John McLean Drive and Austin Connolly Road. CNS has contacted the RCIPS but we have not yet been able to confirm the details of the crash, which happened around 8:30pm and may have involved a police chase. At least one local man who was a passenger in the car being pursued died but the driver may have survived.
Sources tell CNS that three members of a family of tourists have been killed, while a child in the local car has also reportedly survived after being saved by police at the scene.
Please note that all other media have reported that this was NOT a police chase so before we start jumping to conclusions lets please wait for the facts. Right now the only important thing is that lives have now been destroyed and there is nothing that can bring them back. We as a society need to respect the laws of the road and each other…I keep saying we live in a lawless country; everyone wants to blame others but the responsibility begins within our selves. Prayers to the families involved, may you somehow find strength in this tragedy.
Not sure how true it is but I heard that it was over illegal conch/lobster??
There is not a day go by that I don’t witness a display of unsafe, impatient, reckless driving. From the drag strips of the passing zones to the “sport” bikes, to the liberal interpretation of stop signs.
It sounds like the Police are actually trying to combat this with speed traps.
But you can’t combat ignorance, arrogance and stupidly.
What a waste, my heart goes out to the friends and family of the visitors.
Truly heart-wrenching.
Thoughts go out to all impacted but mostly to the visiting family caught up in this tragedy.
The Cayman people always feel it that much more when our tourists are involved in such incidents.
I wish peace and comfort onto those left grieving by this horrible crash.
So, so sorry.
To the families affected by this tragedy. We are so sorry for your loss(es).
To lose 3 members of one family at once is devastating. May God give you strength to get through the coming hours, days, weeks, months and years. I pray especially that the baby will be ok.
Very sad.we can not blame the police.perhaps finally now..more speeding controls will be done.going from eastend to town every morning it becomes lifethreatening..Seaview Road ..sometimes they overtake with 100 miles.i would wish to have more police on the road..i hardly see one anymore.
Very sad.my condolences to the families.
Welcome to the wild west.
Good by wonderful Cayman.
This is really sad. It could of been any of us on the road in this accident. It’s the innocent lives lost that is truly tragic. Not sure of the full details, but based on my everyday experience, the over taking and speeding on the roads out east are absolutely appalling.
The driving here has gotten worse. I’m not suggesting that police be stationed on every corner, but there has to be a presence and people should feel some sort of respect for the police. Some countries if you are speeding over a certain amount your car is impounded on the spot and you lose you license immediately, fined and sometimes prison. Cayman needs more prevention to deter alot of crimes including wreck less driving and speeding.
I live in Breakers and everyday I’m over taken on the road by high speed cars. No one seems to care. They put speed traps out in newlands where there is traffic, but what about further east where the roads are a race track?
So many laws here to protect us, and little to no enforcement.
Based on the latest from other sources, unfortunately it looks like all the passengers of the rental vehicle are deceased. The baby in the Honda Accord survived and the passenger of the Honda Accord in critical condition.
Prayers are what people offer when they can’t be bothered doing anything.
Fleeing from police with a baby in the car?? What kind of person does that?
We have made headlines again for the most horrific reason ever. I saw the ambulance and police cars flying up the Bypass and little would I know this was the news I would hear. This is not just a case of evading the police. This is an everyday occurrence where people are driving doing the unthinkable and driving as if they have no regard for other road users. There is going to have to be stiffer penalties for driving in a reckless manner. This is sad and really bringing us back to years ago when our very own a family of 3 was killed. We all felt it. Cannot begin to think about the families of these Tourists. This is indeed so painful for us. Imagine them. My prayers are extended to all.
This is very sad. You come to the island to have a good time and end up having to return to your country in a body bag with two more family members. How does the surviving family even fathom this….
Solutions:
– Raise driving age to 21
– Improve public transportation.
– Mandatory 5 year driv liscence suspension and loss of vehicle for any speed over 10 mph over limit.
– Lifetime suspension for 2nd offense.
– Same for DUI.
– 5 year prison sentence for driving without liscence or insurance.
– Build bigger prison.
– Stop importation of cheap, fast Japanese cars that are so cheap that anybody can bring one in, and Govt don’t make any money on Duty.
– Stop allowing rental and importation of cars that do not pass USA DOT NHTSA Standards.
– Define if reason Police need to chase someone is really necessary to have high speed chase.
– Use police Helicopter.
– Hire more police.
– Have more Police substations that can use spike strips.
How about we demand that the police enforce our laws and as a society support them doing so, while also treating habitual speeders as the potential murderers they are?
How about ban cars with the wheel on the wrong side
You are an idiot. Look how well those things are working in the USA. Go weh.
Oh no ..may god have mercy on the souls who died..tragedy happens usually when we least expect it..and never makes it easier.
it should be illegal for police to chase cars! It’s putting everyone on the road at risk. The roads are so dangerous already! Not worth it
So what would you suggest the police do if they ask a car to pull over for some infraction and the car doesn’t stop? Wish them well?
Part of the problem is that licence plates either don’t exist in some cases or are tinted and so cannot easily be read. Traffic law need to be immediately addressed, not next week, not next month, not tomorrow, today. Immediate permanent deployment of dozen of officers across the island in key spots issuing ongoing tickets for traffic violations.
The vehicle wasn’t being chased at the time of the crash, it had just been clocked speeding but the police weren’t in pursuit.
If police were chasing a murderer or rapist I’m not sure I would argue they shouldn’t be chasing them. The person in the wrong is not police. It’s the criminal that runs who endangers us in more ways than one. Stop blaming the police. Last time the criminal leaving scene of crime crashed and became paralyzed and we tried to blame police for that too. This is horrible as is but it’s not fair to blame police for doing their job.
It’s also common sense to pull over when cops signal at you. If you choose instead to “run the cops” you’re either crazy or a criminal up to no good. To sane/non-criminal people, a traffic offense is not something worth risking your life (and the lives of others) over.
Imagine coming here for a holiday, only to be killed because of idiots running from the police most likely over something stupid. heartbreaking stuff
OMG
This absolutely heartbreaking! I cannot even begin to fathom what the family of the deceased will have to endure. Thinking one minute you are vacationing in Paradise and gone the next. I don’t know the details of such a tragedy, but if this accident was; and it probably was caused by a selfish driver, whether speeding or trying to evade the authorities. This is absolutely abominable, the impact of this will be felt for a lifetime. This will have a ripple effect on not just the family of the driver that ran into these innocent tourist, the family left to mourn them, the baby that is said to have survived, likely with no parents left, but it will also effect our government if there is a subsequent lawsuit. If indeed this person was being chased by the police this is truly sad but keep in mind that we cannot heap all the blame on the authorities. Yes, I agree we live on a small island and these situations have never ended well for those involved. But in almost any other nation the police would have given chase and felt right for doing so. This thoughtless individual should have stopped as well. We are not above reproach or the law. So many people only seem to think of themselves and not the lives that they can be severely altered with just one wrong decision, as is evidenced in this sad situation. There is such a large part of that is pi–ed off because people are blasted dead because of one or two people’s decision. I don’t care if the police contributed or not I am sickened by this. My heart is so heavy right now. Why do the innocent have to suffer along with the guilty? Why do these things have to happen? I just wish things had ended differently. I wI’ll do the only thing I can at the moment and will offer up my heartfelt prayers for the families. I am sorry whoever and wherever you are. May the mercy of the Lord shine up one you, so sorry for your loss!.
My heart breaks just reading this honestl this is so sad this is horrible
This is very sad…may comfort all of the families
Very sad!
Praying for all the affected friends and families of the victims. So sad.
This is very sad….I pray for healing
God bless all the members in the family and protect the child such a sad night
So very sad!! For all involved
I can’t understand why ppl don’t just stop when signaled to do so by the police??? Why? This is an aweful tragedy, to say the least, SIP and I hope the baby will be ok. Sad night in Cayman.
They don’t stop because more often than not, they do successfully outrun the police. Unfortunately this time innocent lives were lost and it’s heartbreaking. The police needs to find a faster way to dispatch the helicopter for these situations and have squad cars in the general area of the suspects so when the car does stop they can close in quickly and apprehend them.
Tragic!!
This is beyond sad. I hope that everyone involved is surrounded by love in the coming days.
You are so right May the favor of God be with the deceased and their families
