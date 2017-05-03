Tourists and locals killed in East End crash

(CNS): At least four people, including three visitors to the Cayman Islands, have been killed in a major road collision in East End near John McLean Drive and Austin Connolly Road. CNS has contacted the RCIPS but we have not yet been able to confirm the details of the crash, which happened around 8:30pm and may have involved a police chase. At least one local man who was a passenger in the car being pursued died but the driver may have survived.

Sources tell CNS that three members of a family of tourists have been killed, while a child in the local car has also reportedly survived after being saved by police at the scene.

