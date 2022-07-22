22 Cayman Islands athletes competing in XXII Games

Premier Wayne Panton meets the Cayman Islands Commonwealth Games team

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Commonwealth Games team is now in Birmingham, UK, for the XXII Games, which start on 28 July and end on 8 August. The team of 22 athletes, which includes one athlete who is just 13 years old, will be competing in swimming, squash, gymnastics, cycling, boxing and track & field competitions.

They are accompanied by coaches and officials, including Chef de Mission Janet Sairsingh, Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Laurie Powell and Secretary General Carson Ebanks, who will be among the fourteen CI officials participating in the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, 28 July.

Before they left for England, twelve of the athletes met with Premier Wayne Panton and Sports Minister Bernie Bush, who told them to try their best and have a good time.