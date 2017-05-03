Local lawyers call for judges to live in Cayman
(CNS): Following the appointment of six new acting judges to the general bench last month and two part-time but permanent judges to the Financial Services Division of the Grand Court, the Caymanian Bar Association has called for future justices to be resident in the Cayman Islands. The organisation said it believes it’s in the public interest for judges in the Grand Court to live here.
Last week local officials released the details of the eight new appointments, which were selected by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission and confirmed by the governor, but very few of them live locally.
Most of the acting judges reside overseas and they will come to Cayman as and when they are needed, which local legal experts say is not unusual. But the permanent appointments of part-time justices who do not live here has caused some concern for members of the legal profession, who believe it would be better if members of the judiciary are resident on the island.
“We welcome our six newly appointed acting judges and Chief Justice Kawaley and Mr Raj Parker, who have recently been sworn in as Grand Court Judges (and part-time judges) in the Financial Services Division,” the CBA said in a short statement. “They are obviously able appointees. The public should know though that the legal profession is not consulted at all about judicial appointments.”
The CBA added that in its view “it is in the public interest that our judiciary should, if possible, be resident here. We hope that view will be taken into consideration in respect of appointments in future”.
See Two new faces for financial court bench on CNS Business
Category: Courts, Crime, Local News
No-one really cares what the CBA says. It is a union whose main aim seems to be to allow their members, selected on the basis of nationality alone, to make more moeny soleley because of their nationality. What the CILS says matters.
0
0
If the court no longer meets in Cayman how will the judges get to know the Cayman Islands? The practice of trails by video conference with the Judge overseas is now occurring too often in Cayman.
0
0
#Locals demand that at least 51% of judges be Caymanian.
0
0
This is the same agrument about attorneys be able to practice Cayman law who do not reside in the Cayman islands.
12
2
As far as I’m aware, in no advanced jurisdiction is its legal profession consulted on the appointment of judges. It’s usually done by constitutional commission, in our case the Judicial and Legal Services Commisdion.
All judicial positions are advertised here as well as overseas, and the best candidates selected from those who apply.
No Cayman judge can be a practicing litigator here, which leaves a tiny pool of resident retired lawyers who might be qualified but probably have no wish to join the bench anyway. There’s huge case pressure, so a pool has to be appointed from which the Chief Justice can pick the right person for any particular case. Pretty sensible, really.
Anyone who seriously thinks we can persuade overseas judges to uproot and settle here is deluded. Unless, that is, they’re exclusively from third world jurisdictions or we triple their salaries. Neither of which we want.
12
3
No Caymanian can be a practising litigator here. It is much too easy to temporarily import even junior lawyers from overseas.
0
0
The issue is non resident judges and trails by video conference. How can that be a good for the jurisdiction?
0
0
Can you name a country where the judges sitting in the equivalent of our Grand Court do not live or hear cases in that country?
Why should we allow this in Cayman? Even our Court of Appeal judges hold trials in Cayman.
These judges once recruited need to relocate to Cayman. We have some Cayman judges who do not live hear but rather hear cases by video conference sitting in London. The practice now continues…
0
0