Local lawyers call for judges to live in Cayman

(CNS): Following the appointment of six new acting judges to the general bench last month and two part-time but permanent judges to the Financial Services Division of the Grand Court, the Caymanian Bar Association has called for future justices to be resident in the Cayman Islands. The organisation said it believes it’s in the public interest for judges in the Grand Court to live here.

Last week local officials released the details of the eight new appointments, which were selected by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission and confirmed by the governor, but very few of them live locally.

Most of the acting judges reside overseas and they will come to Cayman as and when they are needed, which local legal experts say is not unusual. But the permanent appointments of part-time justices who do not live here has caused some concern for members of the legal profession, who believe it would be better if members of the judiciary are resident on the island.

“We welcome our six newly appointed acting judges and Chief Justice Kawaley and Mr Raj Parker, who have recently been sworn in as Grand Court Judges (and part-time judges) in the Financial Services Division,” the CBA said in a short statement. “They are obviously able appointees. The public should know though that the legal profession is not consulted at all about judicial appointments.”

The CBA added that in its view “it is in the public interest that our judiciary should, if possible, be resident here. We hope that view will be taken into consideration in respect of appointments in future”.

