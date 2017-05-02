Immigration law a problem, admits premier

(CNS Election): The leader of the Progressives is increasingly indicating that resolving the problems surrounding immigration legislation will form a central part of his government’s agenda if he gets a second chance to lead a PPM administration. Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has headed up the home affairs ministry over the last four years that includes immigration, has said the current system is not working the way it should and the time has come to change the work permit system.

