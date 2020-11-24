Drunk driver suspect escapes from cop car

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): A woman arrested for drunk driving following a crash on the West Bay Road on Sunday made a run for it when the cop car she was in stopped at the hospital. However, the woman handed herself in yesterday, police said, as they continue the investigation into the smash in which a second driver was also arrested for DUI. Meanwhile, two drivers were taken to hospital Monday after a dangerous collision in George Town.

The 47-year-old woman from West Bay who was arrested Sunday is facing charges of driving whilst impaired, careless driving and escaping lawful custody. She was driving a green Toyota RAV4 in the vicinity of Snooze Lane at around 6:30pm that evening when she was involved in a collision with a white Ford Escape, which was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Bodden Town.

When police arrived at the crash site they suspected both drivers may have been drinking and administered road side breath tests. Both drivers were over the limit and were arrested. The man complained of pain and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the police patrol car followed with the female driver inside. When the convoy arrived at the George Town hospital, she escaped from the car and ran off, but turned herself in on Monday afternoon.

The RCIPS urged people not to drink and drive, and to make a plan for transportation when drinking, or they risk losing their licence and paying a fine.

Two sober drivers, one in silver Lexus and another in a white Pontiac, were involved in a crash on Monday at the junction of Bobby Thompson Way and Smith Road. Both were injured and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries while fire crews tackled the wreckage because gas was leaking from the tanks of the cars.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.