Police road checks having desired effect

(CNS) The head of the RCIPS traffic unit has said that the ongoing seasonal road safety campaign appears to be having an impact with less drinks behind the wheels. Although the police have arrested 17 people since the campaign started earlier this as more people are organising designated drivers for their festive events. “I am happy to report that awareness efforts appear to be having some impact,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, the head of the Traffic Management Unit.

“Officers at road checks have observed more vehicles driven by designated drivers. Inebriated people may be in the car, but fewer of them are behind the wheel,” he added.

The intensified road safety operations will continue until after the New Year. Officers will continue to carry out road checks at numerous locations around the islands throughout the holidays with the intention of detecting drunk driving and preventing accidents, the RCIPS stated.

So far in addition to the 17 drivers netted for being boozed up behind the wheel 35 tickets have also been issued for various traffic infractions. Road checks have also detected other criminal activity and resulted in four drug-related arrests so far. On Thursday night, 15 December, a driver failed to stop for police at a road check on Shamrock Road; officers located the vehicle on Spinnaker Road where the driver was arrested for possession and consumption of ganja and driving under the influence.

Meanwhile the police reminded road users that the National Drug Council will be operating the Purple Ribbon Bus this year help party goers get home safely on New Year’s Eve. “Last year we had no serious accidents on New Year’s Eve,” Yearwood said. “I think this is a success we can attribute at least partially to the Purple Ribbon Bus. We’re glad to see it continue this year.”

During its safety campaign the RCIPS has also partnered with the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association to produce an anti-drunk driving public service announcement see below:



Category: Local News