Driver of crashed car urged to contact police

BMW abandoned on Sunday night, 2 April

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them find the driver of a 1998 Silver BMW 520i sedan, registration number #146683, that was abandoned on Sea View Road in East End following what appeared to be a road collision. Police found the badly damaged car at around 10pm on Sunday, 2 April, situated on a blind bend and partially obstructing the eastbound lane.

The RCIPS said in a press release that no occupants were located at the scene and because of the dangerous manner in which the vehicle had been left, it was towed away. The driver is encouraged to attend the Bodden Town Police Station.

Anyone with information about the car or the crash that took place on Sunday evening is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.