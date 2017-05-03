Regulator seeks input on handling powerful utilities

(CNS Business): The newly formed Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has launched a public consultation to seek input on how it will manage and deal with monopolies in the utility sector. Officials said they want people to comment on what criteria and items of evidence should be used in defining relevant markets and assessing significant market power or dominance of the sector it regulates. During the last two meetings of the Legislative Assembly, the government passed a catalogue of laws paving the way for the new regulator to keep an eye on the critical utilities and ensure fair play.

Category: Politics, Private Sector Oversight