Tourists and local killed in East End crash

| 02/05/2017 | 142 Comments

(CNS) UPDATED Wednesday: Police have now confirmed that four people, including three tourists and a local man, have been killed in a major road collision in East End on Austin Connolly Road near John McLean Drive. The crash happened at around 7:15pm Tuesday night, when a small rental car heading east was hit head on by a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The man driving what may have been a Kia or a Toyota and his two female passengers, who were visiting Cayman, as well as the driver of the Honda were all killed at the scene.

Fatal accident 2 May 2017

A 27-year-old local man who was a passenger in the Honda is in critical condition and a 12-year-old child who was also in that car is in a serious medical condition. They were both rescued at the scene of the terrible crash and are being treated at the George Town hospital.

Police have said the Honda was speeding as it passed a police patrol, which registered the car on radar moments before it crossed over to the wrong side of the road and collided with the rental vehicle. The RCIPS said the police car was turning around when the crash happened “before the police could commence action in relation to the speeding Honda”.
There were many eye-witness reports on social media Tuesday night as news of the horrific crash spread across the island. Allegations were made that the police were in pursuit of the car at the time. However, it appears that the police car had not begun a pursuit. Police did not indicate what speed the radar had recorded.

« Older Comments
  1. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 12:28 pm

    So what will it take before there is a serious clamp down in regards to what is going on on our roads?




    1



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 12:16 pm

    only this weekend i saw a car very very similar to this flying through bodden town. I was with my wife and she pulled out with plenty of room and bang there is was right up behind us. he must have been doing at least 80 or 90 past the police station. careless, reckless and now dead it might seem.




    0



    0
    Reply
  3. anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 12:12 pm

    Police stop chasing cars and take down they licence plate number. Go to their homes and give them or the owner of the car a ticket.




    1



    1
    Reply
  4. Illegal says:
    03/05/2017 at 11:39 am

    It is no way that guy could be running from the police if he was clean. I am confident that he had to have had something illegal in his vehicle or his vehicle is illegally on the road. Those tourist could have been spared.




    0



    0
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 11:32 am

    Speed cameras are needed NOW! and more traffic police on all roads!




    0



    0
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 10:24 am

    This will hit the British press! 3 British tourists killed by local driver driving recklessly in Cayman. Caymans roads are becoming more and more dangerous. It seems everyday there is just one more good reason why Cayman is going the wrong way. Those who can leave, should. It not going to get better.




    28



    24
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/05/2017 at 11:05 am

      There are car accidents everywhere. Nothing specific to Cayman. My hometown in Canada every year has a number of nut jobs that drive recklessly and kill people.




      29



      3
      Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 10:15 am

    Anger. Pure anger. This guy is speeding at night on the dangerous roads of east end with his partner and child in the car and then kills 3 innocent tourists. Scum.




    57



    2
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 9:44 am

    So tragic. I cannot comprehend the grief that has come into our world through this unnecessary accident. I am so sorry for those who have been affected.




    47



    0
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    03/05/2017 at 9:27 am

    To all motorcyclists and moped riders: please stop overtaking the car in front of you if there is oncoming traffic! The centerline of the roadway does NOT belong to you! You are forcing oncoming traffic to swerve out of YOUR WAY, endangering pedestrians, cyclists and motorists! I have to swerve to the left to avoid some negligent motorcyclist/moped rider coming at me from the other direction in heavy slow moving traffic EVERYDAY, like they own the centerline. You can ONLY overtake if the way is clear of oncoming traffic. Just because traffic is moving slowly doesn’t give you the right to drive down the centerline. Read the LAW!
    Though this is not really related to last night’s tragedy, I just thought I’d take the opportunity with so many eyeballs on these comments.




    52



    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/05/2017 at 10:03 am

      It’s not just people on two wheels when you consider all the drivers who refuse to slow down or give way when there is an obstruction on their side of the road. They simply go round regardless of the on-coming traffic.




      26



      0
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        03/05/2017 at 10:41 am

        Most time this situation is caused by taxis etc stopping in the road and blocking traffic. Something needs to be done about this also.




        13



        2
        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/05/2017 at 10:10 am

      To all Drivers : if you see a pedestrian, cyclist, dog, jogger on the road in front of you, please be patient and wait till it is safe to overtake that object/person. The centerline of the roadway does NOT belong to you! Seeing a cyclist or pedestrain does not mean you should put your boot to the floor and get by it as quick as possibe, going as fast as possible. You can ONLY overtake if the way is clear of oncoming traffic. Only this morning, i was cycling, the car behind me instead of waiting, overtook me on a blind corner, continous white centerline… and straight into the path of the oncoming car. this could have easily been a second head on collision this morning.
      Also in particular on the south sound road, THERE ARE NO FOOTPATHS, which is why the speed limit is set at 30mph. 40/50/60 mph is not acceptable!




      18



      0
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      03/05/2017 at 10:45 am

      9:27 – As a legal motorcycle rider: I agree with your point, however, us riders also deal with motor vehicles overtaking and hurling towards us in OUR lane on a DAILY basis. An accident in our situation results in nearly a 100% DEATH rate. So imagine OUR frustration with these exact same scenarios when someone is risking our lives to get in front of one car to save a whole 10 seconds of travel. Motorcyclist aren’t the only ones to blame in these situations.




      11



      1
      Reply

