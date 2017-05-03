Tourists and local killed in East End crash

(CNS) UPDATED Wednesday: Police have now confirmed that four people, including three tourists and a local man, have been killed in a major road collision in East End on Austin Connolly Road near John McLean Drive. The crash happened at around 7:15pm Tuesday night, when a small rental car heading east was hit head on by a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The man driving what may have been a Kia or a Toyota and his two female passengers, who were visiting Cayman, as well as the driver of the Honda were all killed at the scene.



A 27-year-old local man who was a passenger in the Honda is in critical condition and a 12-year-old child who was also in that car is in a serious medical condition. They were both rescued at the scene of the terrible crash and are being treated at the George Town hospital.

Police have said the Honda was speeding as it passed a police patrol, which registered the car on radar moments before it crossed over to the wrong side of the road and collided with the rental vehicle. The RCIPS said the police car was turning around when the crash happened “before the police could commence action in relation to the speeding Honda”.

There were many eye-witness reports on social media Tuesday night as news of the horrific crash spread across the island. Allegations were made that the police were in pursuit of the car at the time. However, it appears that the police car had not begun a pursuit. Police did not indicate what speed the radar had recorded.

