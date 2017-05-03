Tourists and locals killed in East End crash
(CNS): At least four people, including three visitors to the Cayman Islands, have been killed in a major road collision in East End near John McLean Drive and Austin Connolly Road. CNS has contacted the RCIPS but we have not yet been able to confirm the details of the crash, which happened around 8:30pm and may have involved a police chase. At least one local man who was a passenger in the car being pursued died but the driver may have survived.
Sources tell CNS that three members of a family of tourists have been killed, while a child in the local car has also reportedly survived after being saved by police at the scene.
Please check back to CNS for more details later. Anyone with information on this story can contact the CNS news hotline on 926 6816
This is very sad. You come to the island to have a good time and end up having to return to your country in a body bag with two more family members. How does the surviving family even fathom this….
Solutions:
– Raise driving age to 21
– Improve public transportation.
– Mandatory 5 year driv liscence suspension and loss of vehicle for any speed over 10 mph over limit.
– Lifetime suspension for 2nd offense.
– Same for DUI.
– 5 year prison sentence for driving without liscence or insurance.
– Build bigger prison.
– Stop importation of cheap, fast Japanese cars that are so cheap that anybody can bring one in, and Govt don’t make any money on Duty.
– Stop allowing rental and importation of cars that do not pass USA DOT NHTSA Standards.
– Define if reason Police need to chase someone is really necessary to have high speed chase.
– Use police Helicopter.
– Hire more police.
– Have more Police substations that can use spike strips.
Oh no ..may god have mercy on the souls who died..tragedy happens usually when we least expect it..and never makes it easier.
it should be illegal for police to chase cars! It’s putting everyone on the road at risk. The roads are so dangerous already! Not worth it
Imagine coming here for a holiday, only to be killed because of idiots running from the police most likely over something stupid. heartbreaking stuff
OMG
This absolutely heartbreaking! I cannot even begin to fathom what the family of the deceased will have to endure. Thinking one minute you are vacationing in Paradise and gone the next. I don’t know the details of such a tragedy, but if this accident was; and it probably was caused by a selfish driver, whether speeding or trying to evade the authorities. This is absolutely abominable, the impact of this will be felt for a lifetime. This will have a ripple effect on not just the family of the driver that ran into these innocent tourist, the family left to mourn them, the baby that is said to have survived, likely with no parents left, but it will also effect our government if there is a subsequent lawsuit. If indeed this person was being chased by the police this is truly sad but keep in mind that we cannot heap all the blame on the authorities. Yes, I agree we live on a small island and these situations have never ended well for those involved. But in almost any other nation the police would have given chase and felt right for doing so. This thoughtless individual should have stopped as well. We are not above reproach or the law. So many people only seem to think of themselves and not the lives that they can be severely altered with just one wrong decision, as is evidenced in this sad situation. There is such a large part of that is pi–ed off because people are blasted dead because of one or two people’s decision. I don’t care if the police contributed or not I am sickened by this. My heart is so heavy right now. Why do the innocent have to suffer along with the guilty? Why do these things have to happen? I just wish things had ended differently. I wI’ll do the only thing I can at the moment and will offer up my heartfelt prayers for the families. I am sorry whoever and wherever you are. May the mercy of the Lord shine up one you, so sorry for your loss!.
My heart breaks just reading this honestl this is so sad this is horrible
This is very sad…may comfort all of the families
Very sad!
Praying for all the affected friends and families of the victims. So sad.
This is very sad….I pray for healing
God bless all the members in the family and protect the child such a sad night
So very sad!! For all involved
I can’t understand why ppl don’t just stop when signaled to do so by the police??? Why? This is an aweful tragedy, to say the least, SIP and I hope the baby will be ok. Sad night in Cayman.
Tragic!!
This is beyond sad. I hope that everyone involved is surrounded by love in the coming days.
You are so right May the favor of God be with the deceased and their families
