Man wounded in Windsor Park drive-by shooting

(CNS): A man was treated in hospital on Tuesday night for a gunshot wound to his leg after a drive-by shooting on Hawkins Drive in the Windsor Park area of George Town. Police said they were called to the location at about 7pm yesterday, where it was reported that a vehicle had approached a residence and fired multiple shots from that car into another vehicle parked in front of the house, hitting the victim. On arrival, the officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect’s car or the gunmen.

The injured man was taken to hospital by private vehicle before police got to the scene. He was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged. No one else was hurt during the shooting.

Detectives investigating the latest incident of gun violence are appealing to anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.