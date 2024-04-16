Police still seeking witnesses in football shooting

Aftermath of shooting at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): Seven weeks after seven people were shot at the Ed Bush football stadium in West Bay, the police are still looking for information and for witnesses to come forward. Although there is a reward of up to $250,000 for anyone who helps police with the evidence needed for a conviction, no one has yet been charged with the shocking mass shooting on Sunday, 25 February. Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident but they have all been released on bail. The police told CNS Monday that the case remains under active investigation.

“The police encourage anyone with any information regarding the incident that has not yet come forward to do so by making contact with the police. This can be done by contacting your nearest police station, or anonymously via the RCIPS website or Cayman Crime Stoppers website,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

The people who were shot are recovering, police said. Football games have since resumed and additional CCTV cameras have been installed at the stadium, where there are now security officers on site when the pitch is in use. The hedge has been trimmed back where the gunman is believed to have hidden before he fired on a group of around twenty spectators watching the match between Academy SC and Elite SC at the northeast corner of the field, close to the changing rooms.

Police believe the man, who used a 9mm weapon, was aiming at two men within that small group at the stadium, where there were around 300 people, many in family groups. The gunman is believed to have made his way to the stadium across an open piece of land adjoining the field and opened fire at the group, hitting seven people before running away in what is believed to be a gang-related attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station on 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or the website or to Cayman crime stoppers.