Shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder
(CNS): A 22-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an incident where a man was shot in the head last Tuesday in George Town. He has since been bailed without charges being brought. The RCIPS said the suspect was arrested following a report of possible criminal trespass. Without explaining how they had made the connection to the shooting, the police said the investigation continues.
