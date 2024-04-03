Man receives non-life-threatening gunshot to the head

School Rd-Eastern Ave junction

(CNS): A man was taken to hospital late Tuesday night with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head, the RCIPS has said. At around 11:00pm, police officers responded to a report that a man had been shot and was currently outside a business on Eastern Avenue, near School Road. When they arrived, they found that he had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Emergency services arrived and transported him to hospital by ambulance.

It was later determined that the shooting had taken place in the vicinity of Liberty Lane, and both areas were cordoned off and processed by officers. The matter is currently under investigation.

No further details about the shooting have been released. No arrests had been made when police issued a press release around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.