Shot fired into window of Lower Valley bedroom

(CNS): A resident of Lower Valley in Bodden Town was woken up in the early hours of Wednesday morning by a gun fired into his bedroom window. The man was asleep when, at around 1am, he woke up to what sounded like a gunshot. After taking a look around, he spotted bullet holes in the wall and the ceiling of the bedroom he was sleeping in, police said in a press release. No one was physically injured in the shooting, which happened some six hours after a man was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Windsor Park.

This shooting is now under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to call 911 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.