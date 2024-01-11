‘New chief, old speech’ as CJ pleads for new courthouse

Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale at the Opening of the Grand Court, 10 January 2024

(CNS): Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale made an impassioned public plea to politicians attending the formal opening of the Grand Court on Wednesday, as she noted that, despite a number of capital projects planned in this budget cycle, there was no money for a new court building. Making the most of the opportunity to speak directly to the senior members of parliament, she said the “new chief” was giving an “old speech”, as she outlined many of the challenges caused by the “unpleasant and unsuitable conditions” that everyone involved in the courts, from jurors to international visiting lawyers, have to work in.

Presiding over the ceremony for the second time as chief justice, Ramsay-Hale said that of all the things she has set out to achieve in the job, one of the most important was a new courthouse. “To the disappointment of the leaders of government who might’ve thought ‘new chief, new speech’, this is the part of the speech where I say we need a new courthouse,” she said, as she warned that she was about to give an old speech.

The chief justice said that the judiciary was grateful for the use of the new building, but it was not enough to meet the needs of the current workload and that retrofitting an old bank into a contemporary court was almost impossible. She pointed out that in addition to all of the courtrooms, chambers and jury rooms, the courts have an army of administrative support staff, from IT people to the human resource department, who must all be part of the court campus to preserve the independence of the judiciary.

She spoke about the inadequate facilities for witnesses and lawyers, as well as the small jury rooms, which are designed for a maximum of eight people, even though many trials in Cayman require twelve jurors. She said the jury boxes are also unsuitable for modern trials, and jury members must juggle two or three bundles of evidence on their laps as they sit through complex cases, from fraud to murder. However, she said it was impossible to retrofit the old court jury boxes.

On top of the structural difficulties of adapting the old bank, there are no suitable custody courts in the building. The original courthouse is the only place with two courts capable of properly dealing with defendants on remand.

Ramsay-Hale noted the “ambitious capital projects” planned for in the budget and lamented the fact that the list doesn’t include a new, modern courthouse. She pointed out that, as a premier financial jurisdiction that holds trials that may involve dozens of lawyers and their billion-dollar clients, the financial division of the Grand Court is hosting them in inadequate and “meagre conditions”.

“We need to have proper courts,” she said, adding that it was not just the financial court that should be technically abled but the criminal courts as well.

The chief justice pointed out that there was only so much that could be achieved in the old building, which was built in the 1970s, given its limitations. However, at this point, it remains the only court suitable for trying defendants charged with category A offences. Ramsay-Hale explained how the judiciary has to make do by using parts of the courthouse reserved for judges as robing rooms for lawyers.

While she stressed that all of the judges would do what needed to be done to do the job, she challenged the politicians to ask everyone else, especially the volunteer jurors and others, about working in the current “unpleasant and unsuitable conditions.”

“I make this public plea for consideration to be given to an establishment in the budget for a new courthouse,” she said. In the meantime, Judicial Administration would do what it could to retrofit the main courthouse, which is “an iconic building” that everyone wants to keep.

The chief justice welcomed the money allocated in the budget for an additional criminal court judge so that the courts do not have to rely on acting judges, as they have been doing, to keep cases moving. She pointed out that last year, there were 104 new indictments committed to the Grand Court. Despite the challenges, Justice Cheryll Richards and Justice Marlene Carter, as well as visiting judges, had managed to clear 119 cases after inroads were made in 2023 on the backlog. However, she said it was time to expand the capacity of the local bench.