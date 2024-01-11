Pedestrian hit by pickup truck on GT waterfront

(CNS): A pedestrian landed in hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a burgundy Honda Acty pickup truck on North Church Street, south of Wahoo Close along the waterfront, at around 8:00am. Police did not say if the injured person was a visitor or a resident, but they remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was uninjured, was breathalyzed with a negative result. The matter is now under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.