CCMI partners with bank in blue carbon off-set scheme

CCMI researcher (photo courtesy of CCMI)

(CNS): The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is collaborating with Butterfield Bank to find out how a carbon offset and ecosystem-based restoration scheme can be put into practice in the Cayman Islands to mitigate climate change. The negative effects of the increasing temperatures and other changes are becoming more visible, especially in vulnerable habitats like reefs. Carbon offset schemes are used by environmentally conscious commercial entities to mitigate their carbon emissions by investing in the conservation or restoration of natural habitats that store and cycle carbon from the atmosphere.

Blue carbon offset takes this principle and applies it to the ocean and marine habitats. Compared to terrestrial habitats, marine ecosystems store and cycle 93% of the planet’s carbon, according to the scientists at CCMI, which is based on Little Cayman. This level of carbon sequestration and the vast marine area of the Cayman Islands puts this jurisdiction in a strong position to implement such strategies effectively.

Carbon offsetting alone is not the answer to climate change, but it is a tool to buy time while ecosystems adapt and the world wakes up and starts to substantially reduce carbon emissions. Conserving biodiversity can deliver joint benefits for both atmospheric carbon levels and the health of natural ecosystems.

CCMI’s Blue Carbon Offset and Biodiversity Programme will determine the potential of tropical marine habitat restoration to sequester carbon and develop local initiatives that engage stakeholders in carbon offset and biodiversity activities. Researchers will investigate the amount of carbon stored in corals and

seagrass and how restoring them could help with carbon sequestration. The goal is to create a model that will allow companies to obtain certified carbon credits through ecosystem-based marine restoration.

This will mean that local and international companies have the evidence they need to invest in sustainable blue carbon offset schemes that support marine habitat restoration in the Cayman Islands. This blueprint will be shared regionally for replication to deliver even greater climate action on the international stage.

“Butterfield’s sustainability framework, we are committed to helping protect the environment and, given our island locations, we have a focus on the oceans,” Mike McWatt, Butterfield’s managing director in Cayman, said. “We are pleased to be backing CCMI’s research into habitat restoration for the next three years with the aim of better understanding how tropical marine environments can contribute to the blue carbon offset agenda. We look forward to following CCMI’s progress and supporting their overall efforts to protect and restore coral reefs.”