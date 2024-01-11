Double murder trial delayed over forensic evidence

Martin Drive shooting crime scene

(CNS): Wayne Bellafonte Jr (32), from North Side, who was due to stand trial later this month for the murder of both Mark Andre Ebanks (36) and Eldon Charles Walton (55) in a drive-by shooting back in July 2021, has had the case postponed for at least the third time until later this year. Bellafonte’s lawyers are still working with defence experts to prepare reports on both DNA and gunshot residue samples, as their client has denied the murder and challenges the validity of the forensic evidence. Bellafonte has already been on remand for well over a year awaiting his trial.

At the time of the murders, police said they believed it was a gang-related killing in which a third man was also gunned down but survived his injuries. Bellafonte is also accused of trying to kill that man and the possession of an unlicensed gun. According to prosecutors, he was one of several men who opened fire from a car as they drove by the Globe Bar on Martin Drive, George Town, gunning down the three men. Ebanks died at the scene, and Walton died from his injuries in hospital two weeks later.

None of the other suspects have been charged in this case.

The trial has been set down in the first instance for March, but the crowded court docket could see the case pushed back into May.