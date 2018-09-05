CIG buys former Scotia building for court

(CNS): Court officials have confirmed that the government has purchased the Scotia complex on Cardinal Avenue in downtown George Town. The sale was reportedly completed on Friday and is part of a larger scheme for new court facilities, but in the meantime it will facilitate the short-term needs of the courts. “We thank the government for securing this investment on behalf of the Court and Judicial Administration which will provide some ‘breathing room’ for staff and court users until the larger project is realised,” said Suzanne Bothwell, the Court Administrator and Chief Officer of Judicial Administration.

The lands ministry is expected to issue a press release with more details later this week. So far, no details have been reported about the purchase price, but the court has been seeking a way to deal with its massive space problems for years. The former Scotia bank building is located directly behind the current main court building and was vacated by the bank just a few months ago when it relocated its headquarters to Camana Bay.

Every year at the Opening of the Grand Court , the chief justice has railed against the failure to get the new courthouse project off the ground and the continued challenges the court has in trying to accommodate the increasing caseload across the financial, civil, family, traffic, summary, grand and appeal courts.

During the Finance Committee hearings for the 2018/19 budget held in November last year, Bothwell revealed that over the last decade more that $1 million had been spent on plans and exploring the possibility of building a new courthouse without settling on a solution. but the pressing need for the facility was now posing a constitutional challenge.

“We have significant backlogs in cases, we have insufficient courtrooms, we have insufficient facilities to even allow for our judges to sit on a consistent basis, therefore significantly delaying the administration of justice” she said.

$400,000 had been voted for this budget to enable government to explore other options after it was revealed that plans for a purpose-built facility, complete with cells, could cost as much as $177 million.

Category: Courts, Crime, development, Local News