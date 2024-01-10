CIAA seeks designers for first phase of general terminal

General Aviation Terminal, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airport Authority has begun the procurement process for designers to draw up plans for the controversial proposed upgrades to the external areas of the General Aviation Terminal at Owen Roberts International Airport. An invitation to designers has been placed on the government procurement site looking for consultants to work on the parking apron, heliport and a marine dock adjacent to the existing easterly apron and the North Sound. This is Phase 1 of the CI$42 million project that will include a new terminal building in Phase 2 and an aircraft hanger in Phase 3.

The proposed project stirred up controversy in the community as this terminal is rarely used by Caymanians or most tourists. It caters to private jets only with their very wealthy owners and passengers, and it has been hard to identify from the outline business case the justification for the project, which Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said was to attract more high-net-worth people to the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, overcrowding during peak periods at the recently developed regular terminal remains a hassle for the vast majority of air passengers, and many believe the focus should be on this and incorporating jetways.

The Department of Environment indicated in a scoping opinion that an environmental impact assessment is not necessary for this project. However, the CIAA should consider replacing at least 1.5 acres of mangrove buffer along the airport’s North Sound shoreline to mitigate the loss of another three acres of mangroves that will be sacrificed for this facility.

The DoE also noted that the project appears completely disconnected from Cayman’s policy in relation to greenhouse gas emissions, given that expanding this terminal would inevitably lead to more private jets coming to Cayman, which are greater polluters per capita than modern commercial aircraft.

This will raise questions of inequities, given that the National Energy Policy has new targets for cutting emissions across all three islands. If more jets and vehicle activity at this new terminal creates more greenhouse gases, then other sectors of the community will have to further reduce their emissions to compensate.

“Given that the General Aviation Terminal is only used by a small proportion of the population of Cayman there is likely an equalities issue,” the DoE stated. “The majority of the population is being affected by climate change, but only a small number will use the new facilities or be responsible for the increase in emissions.”

The department has also warned that the design of this project, given its proximity to the shoreline, will need to consider the inevitable impacts, even in the short term, of sea level rise in Cayman and the issue of storm surge and flooding.

The project consists of the construction of an approximate 70,000m² flexible and non-flexible aircraft parking apron, an approximate 10,500m² heliport apron and a small marine dock with a seawall. The apron will consist of a connection to the existing taxiways G and H. The design scope will include all access roads, underground utilities and necessary external works required, as outlined in the conceptual design included in the CIAA 2041 Master Plan.