Benefits of new $76M airport project to ‘trickle down’
(CNS): The Cayman Island Government (CIG) has approved a $28 million expansion of the runway into the North Sound at Owen Roberts International Airport and a $42 million rebuild of the General Aviation Terminal for private jets. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Tuesday that Cabinet had given the green light to four elements of the Airport Authority’s new master plan totalling CI$76 million, the benefits of which will “trickle down” to the people.
The outline business case that has been approved includes four projects. The other two, with more modest price tags, are the modernisation of air traffic control, which will cost $4.7M, and work on the runway-end safety area at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac, priced at just $1.15M.
At the press conference on Tuesday, officials said that the four projects would be financed through an increase in the airport terminal tax to CI$5 and the creation of a new airport development fee of CI$15 during the period of construction, which is expected to begin in 2024 and end in 2029.
According to Bryan and Department of Tourism Director Rosa Harris, this investment in the runway and terminal will result in an increase in high-net-worth visitors to Cayman because larger planes from further afield and more private jets would be able to visit the island.
“With up to 25% of the Cayman Islands GDP derived from tourism, managing the capacity, capability and competitiveness of our airports is a strategic imperative that the Cayman Islands cannot ignore,” Bryan stated. “Government has outlined in its strategic policy statement the need to attract high-net-worth individuals to vacation in our islands.
“This objective has been recognised and included in government policy year over year, and yet the current General Aviation facility, which caters to private jets and high-net-worth individuals, is outdated, of low quality and is a poor representation of the Cayman Islands from a luxury brand perspective.”
Both Bryan and Harris said that attracting high-net-worth people would benefit local people eventually through trickle-down economics. Harris pointed to the expensive accommodation where these visitors will stay, though these are largely owned by the richest segment of Caymanian society and, in many cases, overseas investors.
Both the minister and the director spoke about the need for a sustainable tourism product. However, given the potential environmental impact, the additional pressures on infrastructure, the fact that direct benefits will be skewed to those serving the wealthiest visitors, it is not clear where the true sustainability balance lies or how this project will fit into the draft climate policy, once adopted by the government.
The costs of the project are not just limited to the dollar amount. There will also be significant costs to the marine environment and even more pressure on local infrastructure with the growth in visitors. The runway will be extended some 1,100 feet, but with the additional end of runway safety and turning areas, the strip will extend to around 1,900 feet into the ocean.
Cayman Islands Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson said that the number of passengers passing through ORIA is expected to increase by 2% annually.
Following a series of public meetings last year about the proposed plans, local activists raised concerns that they had been developed in the absence of a master plan for the country as a whole that would define how to expand tourism in the face of climate change. Sustainable Cayman has said the proposals do not prioritise sustainability, despite the increasing uncertainty.
But in the first instance, the government has given the nod to these first four projects, which are part of a more than $800 million, 20-year master plan for all three airports. Bryan said the government had prioritised what was “necessary to address safety and regulatory concerns” and “provide the greatest business development opportunities that are affordable for the country, which provide a solid foundation to support continued growth”.
Now that Cabinet has given the thumbs up to the OBC for this $76 million project, the next steps are a public consultation process and starting environmental impact assessment (EIA), before the CIAA moves toward the procurement stage.
CIAA Senior Project Manager Roy Williams said that the mangrove buffer would not be touched during the development of the project. He said he was unsure about the impact on the marine environment, though he claimed that there was “only sea grass” in the area where the runway will be constructed. He explained that the EIA would guide the project engineering and design.
The project follows the controversial and costly redevelopment of the main terminal and runway work that was completed less than two years ago.
While various factors have been blamed for the problems outlined by the auditor general, from changes and additions to issues with the consultants, the project was $20 million over budget and almost a year late.
Bearing those issues in mind, the current chair of the CIAA board, Johann Moxam, said that he and the other members were taking a conservative approach and they would be monitoring this next phase in the airport’s redevelopment closely. He said the board’s remit was to learn the lessons of the past.
“We will not be making the same sort of mistakes,” Moxam said, adding that the members and management have had some candid conversations and taken a deep dive into what went wrong last time.
“I will put my neck on the chopping block and say that we will not make the same mistakes of the previous administration and the previous board, and we are a lot more conservative,” he said and stated, “There is no one on our board with a pecuniary interest in any of the operations at the airport and no conflicts.”
See the full press briefing below on CIGTV:
This is a great opportunity to solve the Grand Harbour bottleneck: extend the runway a bit further and you can connect it to the end of Selkirk Drive… put a road around the end of it and presto!
Errrmmm, cough, sea levels are rising. This was brought up at the “keep the public hoodwinked CIAA meetings” and seem that it’s not, according to Kenny Baby, happening.
I believe the response of the whiz bang Canadian consultant was, “uh, well, I guess the runways will have to be raised.” DUH!
Once again, our beloved (sarcastic) politicians are ignoring the elephant in the living room. Name of de elephant is Mr. Climate Change. Just put on your Ray bans, KB, and whatever you do don’t look in the mirror – you might catch a glimpse of reality.
“…..would be financed through an increase in the airport terminal tax to CI$5 and the creation of a new airport development fee of CI$15….”
Equates to the one of the many increases to your airfare right out the gate!!
Now may I ask where is the outrage, protests, referendum, melt down by all the die hard environmentalists over dredging into the North Sound!!??
it was only announced today you cretin
With all of this “updating” when are they going to have bridges from the gate to the plane so that passengers don’t walk out into pouring rain?
Trickle down economics? Sounds like Kenneth is trying to read the old playbook.
Sorry Kenneth. What you are saying makes absolutely no sense and the trickle will be dripping like a leaking pipe and the people will be waiting and waiting.
You just lobbied to stop status grants and now you want to put in an express lane.
Cayman has one of the better airlifts in the region and our infrastructure is already bursting at the seams. Why do we need the extra environmental issues coming with larger aircraft and what market is so important? Farther destinations means wealthier tourists? Or are they looking to bypass USA/Britain or Canada border control? Tell us what market are you courting and how are we going to accommodate more?
Where is the opposition on this madness but guess they can’t do anything as PACT has the majority.
We are being priced out of paradise.
But really Kenneth Bryan and PACT, with the new tech aircraft service Cayman – mostly 737 Max & Airbus 320, what’s the need for a longer runway? Even if we target long-haul traffic, that market is now served by ultra efficient B787 Dreamliner,the new B777X or modern Airbus offerings. If old tech B777 can operate here safely now, why do we need more runway for more efficient aircraft??
ALL of which can safely operate on the present length. Do YOU know this, Mr. Bryan?? Remember, they need the length for take-offs, not landings, and our recent extension to the west took care of that!!
But even if they know this they’re hell bent to waste our $$$ to create their own legacies!!
Public, please DON’T BE FOOLED! It’s OUR MONEY!! Please DEMAND justification for this proposed expenditure!!
Kenneth Bryan makes me sick.
Posing in every opportunity with his “look what a clever boy I am” sleazy grin.
I wholly agree with 3.11.
The extension is not needed..and there would be a big time smell attached to needless public funds.
UDP is alive and well.
Pretty sure the whole point is so 787s can take off, if you look at the diagram it even references it.
I will happily embrace the expansion and support for air travel and that form of tourism. Can we couple this with dropping cruise tourism altogether?
Air travelers stay for somewhere around a week spend beaucoup de dollars, which, while it won’t really “trickle down” in a deeply meaningful way (that type of thing never has), is still supportive of a not-insignificant set of employers in our economy. Contrast this to the floating cities that strain our infrastructure, exacerbate traffic issues, and maybe spend $50-100 each while certainly costing us more than that to host them in the grand scheme of things.
At the end of the day, we have a level of need for tourists. Let’s pick the ones we like and that actually have a net-benefit, not just the ones that fill a government revenue hole through fees but carry bigger societal and environmental costs than they’re worth.
Do we really have issues with an inability to accommodate private jets? This can’t be a top priority with so many Caymanians living below the poverty line.
People with private gets bring their helpers, chefs and other staff with them or they are already here on short term work permits. All their money leaves the island.
Trust me guys…the only thing that will be trickling down is the sweat going down the crack of your a$$ cause you can’t pay your CUC bill.
Caymanians, please wake up and realise that your elected officials are pissing in your pocket and telling you it’s raining. They are just awful.
This is trickle-dowm economics in a nutshell.
CIAA needs to pay to soundproof Tropical Gardens and Palmdale homes and condos due to increased operating hours and extra noise nuisance.
This mitigation should be provided automatically.
East West Arterial….New Port at Breakers…Disney World in Boilers…Aviation revamp…sure will have to come to income-tax…PACT…bad choice Cayman. And image, i supported them.
$76m could be spent on the car parking alone and it would still overflow and have issues with payment.
The Cayman Islands, as a UK dependent territory in unique strategic geographic position in the West Indies, should really ask the UK and NATO Command to extend our runway, using the British Military Corp of Royal Engineers, and on their dime. There is a war coming. They may also want to station some hardware here as a regional deterrent.
I am left speechless until I digest. I thought Organised Transportation System to address traffic was a main concern, the port, limiting status and give Caymanians a fair chance. 7 mile Beach fast becoming becoming 3 1/2. All some and mirrors not to mention messing up the North Sound. Going wrong direction and I’m not impressed ????
The real question is why do we keep electing rich people who only care about themselves to lead the government? Being successful in business does not mean they can lead government effectively. Business is about screwing everyone over to enrich yourself. Is that the quality of person you want leading your country?
Being successful in business means they have a least half a brain – are you suggesting that we elect the ones that aren’t successful in business? My bet is they have a better chance of leading government effectively.
Panton has his puppet working over time, again.
There are so many fallacies coming from Kenny & Ms Harris in this article it’s beyond discouraging, – it has to be asked if this is an extension of the hare brained ‘Laudi Vidni’ scheme devised for the same purposes which doesn’t seem to have taken off, pun intended 💼🛫🙄
If the plan is to encourage more inbound flights from further afield, let’s hope they will break the obscene monopoly that BA has held over Cayman for too long.
Bring back direct U.K./Cayman flights for a start.
However, that will mean affordability for all tourists, and a wider variety of hotel stock, (including all inclusive).
There is a potential market of 600+ million Europeans out there with passports, unlike the insular US market Cayman has relied upon for too long. For a start, Europeans get far more vacation leave than their US counterparts.
Cayman lost out massively to the Bahamas following Ivan, it’s time to re-think the HNW and look toward the affluent middle classes. Trickle down will only work if Caymanians are prepared to step up in the service industry, and the tourism product as a whole is improved to enable Caymanians to benefit from high spending tourists. But thousands of foreign WP holders will be needed to cope with a potential boost to tourist numbers.
HNW do not spend enough locally to be of serious use in a trickle down economy as they tend to remain in their cosseted enclaves or spend within hotels where only the owners realise their worth.
And as for the dream of a Caribbean Monaco or Corsica, well that is both culturally and geographically a non-starter.
Um, the next thing to be built was a new MAIN terminal. Spending more on private jet facilities than the runway extension? No new main terminal? This is pathetic. Hope this fails. The guy moving from one penthouse or mansion to another via plane and helicopter and yacht does not care that it is a bit damp in the room where some assistant has his passport stamped for him. $42 million just so the celebrities staying at Palm Heights and the billionaires have somewhere to be treated better, right next to us, probably at no charge. There will just be snacks and drinks galore; smoked salmon tray out at all times. Too bad this country isn’t big enough to afford a private jet unless someone finds a way to sell seawater.
Monaco of the Caribbean, get your license to manage wealth now or provide services to the wealthy because in one generation that’s all that will be left here. An upper class of unearnable wealth, a middle class of very-well-off professionals servicing them, a lower-middle class of merchants, tradesmen etc. supporting the infrastructure, and a working class of labourers of various kinds. Get ready.
I quote “Both Bryan and Harris said that attracting high-net-worth people would benefit local people eventually through trickle-down economics”
In what way? Construction industry building all the fancy Hotels and Condos consists mostly of permit holders, even to the security at these million dollar condos are permit holders, Fine restaurants consists mostly or all permit holders, fancy hotels, Ritz Carton, Seafire staff etc mostly all permit holders, dive operators staff majority permit holders , Airport staff, check in counter and security mostly or all permit holders apart from Cayman airways and CBC . Maybe I am mistaken but I just don’t see the trickle down they talk about!
Uncle Dart wants a new terminal for private jets. Uncle gets what he wants. Joe public gets to pay for it.
not KD this time I don’t believe, more like Frank Beafont Schilling
When will he stop referring to the citizens and residents of Cayman as ‘people’. And while he is at it, he can sop using the possessive such as ‘my people, which he does all the time. Last time I checked we don’t belong to him. Exactly what benefit will this be to the average ‘people’.
Honestly the amount of bullshit bingo in his quotes is out of this world lol
Kenny is a dumb that’s why he uses those terms.
$28million on runway expansion.
Meanwhile SMB is washing away and the world is heading for a serious recession whilst geopolitical conflicts rise daily…
Recessions can be advantageous times to build infrastructure.
Geopolitical conflicts are an ongoing part of life- can’t stop living because of things outside one’s control.
As for 7MB- it will be what will be. CIG likely will be won’t take retroactive measures on existing walls or buildings that were approved. Hope is limited on this one.
But it’s cool with Kenny at the wheel…isn’t it? No, it really isn’t.
Stop it with this same old ‘trickle down’ economics. It’s nonsense. Money from rich people does not trickle down to poor people. The rich people keep it all for themselves.
I cannot see how I will benefit financially by our government spending more of our money on this project. Give it 25 years and the island will be mostly underwater anyway.
The only trickle down will be more low wage service jobs to cater to the wealthy.
Cayman gone.
Anyone else notice a disconnect between Kenny wanting to limit the number of Expats in Cayman and the need for people to provide service to the increased numbers of tourists and HNW visitors?
Or the disconnect between the lack of affordable housing for locals and inevitable increase in building of high end accommodation in 7MB and West Bay.
Now if only my spouse was a realtor..
“Both Bryan and Harris said that attracting high-net-worth people would benefit local people eventually through trickle-down economics. Harris pointed to the expensive accommodation where these visitors will stay, though these are largely owned by the richest segment of Caymanian society and, in many cases, overseas investors.”
I thought ‘trickle-down’ meant that it would benefit the society at large right down to the poorest, not just the pockets of the already rich and those who have no real connection to the country. Don’t we already have an issue with a lot of investment disproportionately serving those of means and not the average resident who is playing the balancing act of paying their bills, getting to work and ensuring their children have a meaningful education?
I’ll leave you with a little quote.
“The promise was that when the glass was full, it would overflow, benefitting the poor. But what happens instead, is that when the glass is full it magically gets bigger – nothing ever comes out for the poor” – Pope Francis
I guess they can use it as a go cart track when we price ourselves out of the caribbean market then
wow…”only sea grass” I guess CIAA don’t know the importance of sea grass to the environment!
Looking and sounding like McKeeva every day.
Can we please do it in such a way that you dredge wider all the surrounding narrow canal entry points at the same time and use the fill for the runway?
News flash Kenneth. You can have the flashiest airport in the world. But if you don’t get the wanna be gang bangers under control and stop the shooting you can kiss tourism goodbye.
Years ago they could have had all of this if they had gone with the Canadian airport proposal similar to Bermuda’s new airport now completed. But no, we decided at the time to go with the smaller piece meal approach which in the end will result in overall costs higher than the Bermuda Airport.
But I get it, we have to have lots of jobs for all the boys.
So stupid and short sighted.
We still do not know the total cost final costs for the new airport. Guess we will never find out and we will NEVER have jet ways.
Bermuda’s “free” airport has already cost them in excess of $50 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
https://bernews.com/2022/07/minister-3-4-million-mrg-payment-to-skyport/
Skyport will continue to receive the revenue from the airport for another 25 years at least, and will call upon the Bermuda government to make-up any shortfalls as and when required.
https://www.gov.bm/scope-agreement
I the 5 years or so before the lease ends, you can expect it to be run into the ground with no money being spent on repairs and refurbishment. The Bermuda government will then own an airport in need of major refurbishment.
Whatever the Cayman Government does with the airport, dumb as they are, they can never do worse than Bermuda.
Anyone saying Bermuda got a good deal with their airport is ill-informed or on the other side of the deal.
11:13, What is the difference between the 2 airports? In Bermuda one has a clear understanding of costs while here in Cayman we are totally in the dark regarding the costs for the Cayman airport project.
Every major airport in the world had its revenues impacted by COVID travel restrictions and the lack of tourists. Bermuda was no exception.
Do you have any idea what Cayman airport revenues were during COVID?
The answer is no , because disclosure about Cayman airport costs is a state secret.
Though I would not be surprised if you knew about some of the costs.
Do yourself a favor and take a trip to see the Bermuda airport. I guarantee you will be impressed, however, if you have a conflict of interest your trip will make no difference to your perspective.
11:13, Tell that to Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure who took a 49.9% minority interest in the Bermuda Airport with a $128.5 USD investment in the airport in March.
This group invests in infrastructure assets around the world so they obviously know something about the Bermuda Airport that you have not figured out yet. It is called profits.
No investment group would ever invest that type of money into our airport because like Cayman Airways, CIAA is not interested in making money.
You need to understand Public / Private / Partnerships. The rest of the world understands them with new airports but we don’t have a clue about them.
Canadian contractors are subject to the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act. Never going to win a major project here.
Everything Bermuda does is world class and the best ever. Just ask them. 😂
bottom line…flying in and out of cayman will become even more expensive…….nice one pact!
so how much was the bill for last airport expansion????….which is an ultimate failure on busy days….
9:44, You will never get an answer to that question.
If we had the cost we could compare it honestly to the Bermuda Airport cost which has been fully disclosed.
I saw the airport last month and it puts our airport to shame.
So friggin shortsighted here.
We literally just rebuilt the airport and extended the runways, adding taxi lanes, and yet we can’t find money to delivery the promised bike lanes, or put a sidewalk on the east side of West Bay Road in the heart of the Hotel Tourism Zone.
Because the uber rich don’t ride bikes or need sidewalks.
from the people who cannot run a carpart ticketing system properly…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Can we please stop seeing this man’s face? Feeding a whopping great ego.
Runway soon be under water… Might want to elevate it as well as extend it.
Living within 10 miles radius of a busy airport is detrimental to ones health. What are they going to do with people living in proximity to the new runway?
Windsor Castle is 8 miles from Heathrow.
Explains a lot
Yes, Andrew in particular.
Why not expand further inland instead of the North Sound?
1900 feet inland takes you right through the middle of Credit Union and almost to Cayman Prep.
With all the surplus, GIC can buy the properties, and then the business can move east. They would instead dredge the North Sound. Why not build a new international airport further East and use the current airport for general aviation? The north Sound is not the only answer.
You live here bobo? Where, into CPHS primary? You want planes flying at 50ft over primary schools?
Because then one of the illegal billboards would have to come down.
Does this mean the Canadian company is going to build this project? Why not our local contractors as the company that redeveloped the terminal did a very nice job. Hope they do not bring in a foreign company again.
And the local contractors were so cheap too.
Fkn idiots
The airport makes much more sense than the shipping port. Our current airport is not sustainable at its current size, so eventually something will have to be done.
Direct flights to/from Europe is a game changer for both residents and incremental visitors.
Glad we are picking the right “port” to develop. Sayonara mega cruise ships!!
Good riddance to all cruise ships.
Lmao @ grand harbour (once) water view homes
RIP elitist luxury
I guess no one asked the homeowners in Tropical Gardens, Grand Harbour and Sailing Club area how they will be impacted? waterfront view turned into looking at a runway and louder planes….
Colin, Never a better time to sell. 😆 😝
777 Gwan be in Mi Yaad.
This Johann Moxam? Or a different one? Asking for a friend.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/06/cruise-port-referendum-facts/comment-page-1/
BTW – Who was his nominator in the last election again?
Me thinks the shoe is about to be snugly on the other foot.
#thenorthsoundmatters
#wewokerthanyou
#runwayextensionreferendum
#RER
Dear Anonymous @8.41am
Please do not hide behind anonymity. There is no need.
If the matter is near and dear to you I suggest you demonstrate the courage to speak your truth, ask your questions, share concerns and reveal your name. That is how I operate. If appropriate, I will endeavor to respond as I have nothing to hide or fear any consequences as a law abiding citizen and in my current role on the board.
FYI – my number is 9260984.
Please note the proposed project is at the early stages with conceptual drawings shared with the public. The intention of the government is to move forward as explained by the Minister.
As I said yesterday, the EIA and its recommendations will assist to guide the process of this proposed project as it is intended to do by law. I can guarantee that much if I am in the role of Chairman of the Board of CIAA.
The Minister and Cabinet have approved funding for this phase of the proposed project but there is a lengthy process to be followed.
There are several key stages in the proposed project at this phase which includes:
1. Public consultation
2. A review of the findings and recommendations from the EIA.
3. EIA findings to be reviewed and presented to the EAB once that board is properly constituted.
4. EAB recommendations to Cabinet and the Ministry.
I hope you find my comments useful and develop the courage to drop the cloak of anonymity. I do not intend to respond again to nameless, erroneous statements and baseless comments via the comment section on CNS.
Regards
Johann Moxam
That’s it Moxam thanks for setting the record straight as usual!
Lol
I really appreciate Johan’s consistency and take no prisoners approach as someone in a leadership position. He inspires confidence that things will be done properly. Thank you.
This whole thing about building and adding this bright and shiny new terminal for the ultra rich?
they used the word trickle, that’s exactly the right word. Any little trickle that falls will be evaporated, and the poor people are forced to pay for it. Makes so much sense I could cry.
We will not benefit from this. only the ultra-rich. Total waste of money. Renovate the existing and leave it at that. we are an island, not some big high and mighty country.
We need to be looking out for our own people, to lift up and work together. A lot more going on here that needs addressing.
Mr. Moxam, has the option of building an entirely new airport been considered? I ask because it is evident that GIC plans to grow the population with no halt in sight. So, if the majority of our population is made up of expats, with more to come. Would they not need to travel more frequently? How long will this expansion serve the size of our population before we need to talk about another expansion? Will this project be fit for purpose in the next 25 year?
Not sure how the view point in the article is relevant to what Yohan said in the needless briefing by Kenny Bryan yesterday
If that runway extension in to the North Sound costs $28 million when the dust settles, I’ll eat my car once it turns 7 years old.
The difference between humans and animals?
Animals will never allow the dumbest of them to lead the herd.