Ministry refuses release of study on proposed subsea cable

Existing Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): The planning and infrastructure ministry has released some documents relating to the proposed new undersea communications cable and the recruitment of the project manager and team, as well as the basics of the CI$1.3 million contract with Cambridge Management Consultants. However, an external study, which CNS understands is the Outline Business Case, that should detail the justification for the project is being withheld. CNS was told in response to a freedom of information request that it was exempt under section 15 of the Freedom of Information Act, which relates to national security.

Section 15 (see here) indicates that records are exempt from disclosure if it would prejudice the security, defence or international relations of the Cayman Islands or if the records contain information communicated in confidence to the government by or on behalf of a foreign government or by an international organisation.

However, even if there are security implications in the document, this does not mean that the entire report should be kept from the public, given that the United People’s Movement plans to spend millions of taxpayers’ money on the proposed cable, which some, including those in the communication sector, are not convinced is necessary. The external study is believed to be the business case conducted by Grant Thornton after they secured the CI$250,000 consultant contract last March.

In a vague press release in December, the ministry attempted to justify the costly project without releasing any supporting evidence for it. As a result, CNS made a freedom of information request to find out the justification for the project and allow the public to judge for themselves whether or not it is something the country needs and if the people rather than the private sector should pay for it.

According to the government’s procurement site, a tender that opened last year for legal support services for the project closed on Tuesday. According to the bid, the legal team will assist the growing number of consultants already employed to establish the new international submarine cable system for the Cayman Islands based on the strategic and business outline cases that have not been released.

It appears that, even before the actual construction begins, the UPM Government has already spent a considerable sum and intends to spend even more in the exploratory stages of this proposed project, which was initiated under the last PPM administration.

CNS has asked for an internal review of the refusal to release the business case, and we are awaiting a response.