One man shot in leg in latest incident of gun violence

(CNS): Police have recovered spent shell casings and are now investigating the latest street shooting, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Gresscott Lane, off School Road in central George Town. One man, who was shot in the leg, made his own way to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. The police received reports of gunshots at around 12:10am Wednesday and officers from the Firearms Response Unit were dispatched to the area, where they found the shell casings.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID, and anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.