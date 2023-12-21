One man shot in leg in latest incident of gun violence
(CNS): Police have recovered spent shell casings and are now investigating the latest street shooting, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Gresscott Lane, off School Road in central George Town. One man, who was shot in the leg, made his own way to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. The police received reports of gunshots at around 12:10am Wednesday and officers from the Firearms Response Unit were dispatched to the area, where they found the shell casings.
The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID, and anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.
Start at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Godfrey Nixon Way. Create a 360 degree perimeter for a mile in every direction. Build a 60-foot-tall wall to enclose everything inside the perimeter. Cayman will be back to the mostly law-abiding country it was 20 years ago. You’re welcome.
Wilde and Nashe Street in Bodden Town need the same approach, but only a perimeter of around 100 metres is needed.
Clearly you spend little time going East.