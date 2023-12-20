ReGen talks roll into yet another year

Landfill on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Government officials and the Dart Group have missed yet another date to complete talks on the national waste management project. The PACT Government had targetted the beginning of December as the most recent deadline for a deal to be made, but the ReGen project has been pushed back yet again until early in the New Year. It is now 2,260 days since the Dart-led consortium was awarded the bid and the talks on the project to build a waste-to-energy facility began.

Dart was permitted to cap most of the old Mount Trashmore after a preliminary agreement was signed with the PPM-led government just weeks before the 2021 election, but discussions on the whole project have continued ever since, and there are concerns that the current landfill space may not be sufficient to manage Cayman’s growing waste production. The clock is now ticking on how long the Department of Environmental Health will be able to keep dumping trash at the landfill.

CNS has contacted the DEH about the expected life of the remaining landfill in George Town, given the increasing population and the extensive time the talks with the ReGen parties have taken, and we are awaiting a response.

Although some waste is being recycled, it is still just a small percentage of the rubbish Cayman generates. This has been exacerbated by the lack of any glass recycling after Dart decided not to replace its ageing glass crusher. During Finance Committee, DEH Director Richard Simms said the department was working on another option and hoped to re-start glass recycling in the New Year.

However, none of the MPs asked Simms about the current situation and the risk that the dump might run out of space before the long-awaited waste-to-energy facility will be operational.

During the recent budget debate, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the new sustainability and climate resiliency minister, confirmed that she had taken over the talks in relation to Regen. During Finance Committee, members had also voted to take out over CI$1.4 million from the Environmental Protection Fund, which is earmarked for conservation, to continue funding the final part of phase one of the capping of the old dump by Dart.

The minister told members that she would make this project a priority but said it had to be done right and represent value for money for the people of the Cayman Islands. She did not give a new deadline for when this deal will be finalised so that work can begin on the WTE facility, the proposed expanded recycling, the reuse programme and composting.

Ebanks-Wilks told parliament that only a “handful” of matters remain unresolved, and the most recent stop date was not missed because of the change in government but because of “condition precedents”.

She said the project needed to be “affordable now and in the long term” and that she had identified a “dire need for improved communication” over the talks between the project team, the minister and Cabinet. “This project is the largest in terms of expenditure that the government has ever undertaken. It has to be done right, and it has to benefit the people of the Cayman Islands,” she added.

Meanwhile, the dump caught fire again at around 8pm on Tuesday night, but a crew from the Cayman Islands Fire Service was able to extinguish it the same night despite the current windy conditions. Officials said firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to monitor the situation. An assessment this morning confirmed that there was no sign of smoke or fire, and the crew were stood down.