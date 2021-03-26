Gov’t finally signs dump deal with Dart

Location of ReGen, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Less than three weeks before Caymanians go to the polls and four years after Dart was picked as the preferred bidder, a last minute deal has been signed between the islands’ largest developer and the government over the dump. At a press briefing Friday, the outgoing premier, Alden McLaughlin; Dwayne Seymour, the minster responsible for rubbish; other officials and Dart executives appeared for the signing of a 25-year contract which will see Dart begin the long-awaited work on the 8.5 megawatt waste-to-energy facility and remediation of Mount Trashmore.

As the scrap metal area of the landfill was still smouldering from a major fire yesterday, Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker opened the briefing with an update on that situation. He said that fire crews were still tackling deep-seated pockets of fire and would remain on scene until it was properly extinguished.

Outlining the details of the first full-blown public-private-partnership the Cayman Islands Government has ever entered into, Peter Ranger from the Major Projects Office, who will be overseeing the CI$205 million project that will be financed by Dart in the first instance, said that government will pay an average of CI$163 per ton of waste processed.

This is effectively just the beginning of a complex and major endeavour and it will take over three years before the WTE is up and running. In the meantime, work is expected to begin on many other elements. The terms of reference for an environmental impact assessment will be released for public consultation, the premier said as he welcomed the signing after years of trying to get this project off the ground.

For more details check back to CNS next week.