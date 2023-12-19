MPs mislead the country about conservation law

Widespread clearing of mangroves is causing environmental concerns

(CNS): The National Conservation Act was targeted by several MPs in parliament over the course of the Finance Committee hearings last week, some of whom misled the public and other members of the House by suggesting, incorrectly, that it has hampered development. Some MPs, including McKeeva Bush (WBW) and Chris Saunders (BTW), as well as Cabinet Ministers Dwayne Seymour and Jay Ebanks, spoke about the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment delaying projects, which is completely untrue.

Since 2019, only 12% of submissions by the DoE were not delivered to the Central Planning Authority or the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board within the agreed three-week response time. In most cases where the DoE submissions were delivered beyond that time, it was because the DoE had asked applicants for additional information necessary to carry out the review.

As the committee began reviewing the planning department budget, the planning ministry’s chief officer, Eric Bush, answering questions by Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew, said that in 2022, there had been 683 applications, of which 463 (around 68%) were approved. This had dropped to 522 applications this year, as of the end of October, of which 333 (around 64%) were approved.

Bush offered no explanation for the decline, which could be due to any number of factors. The approval rate varied by only 4% from this year to last, and reasons for refusals relate to many more things that than the environment.

He also failed to explain to ministers that, since the courtroom battle between the CPA and the DoE over an application in Boggy Sand, possible delays in the process for applications that could impact the environment might be the fault of the CPA. The way the board is now choosing to interpret the conservation law is complicating the issue and causing unnecessary delays in the application process.

It has been apparent for the last five years that the passage of the NCA has done very little to impede development but has, in some cases, made some projects greener and slightly less damaging than they might have been in its absence. But in the ten years since it was unanimously passed in parliament, the pace of physical development has not slowed down. Of the 4,000 planning applications reviewed since 2016, the NCC has directed refusal for just 0.23% of them, such as one which was refused for a private car park in a protected area.

But despite that statistic, McKeeva Bush described the NCC as “the big problem” as he criticised the lawsuit the NCC was forced to bring when the CPA defied its direction to decline a planning application to redevelop a house and a two-storey glass cabana on Boggy Sands Beach in a marine park. The NCC won at the judicial review level and again when the CPA appealed.

The board, which sought to pursue the matter, was recently refused leave to appeal to the Privy Council in the UK by the appeal court here. The CPA still has the option to make a direct appeal to the London higher court but has not confirmed that intent.

Regardless of the actual figures, Chris Saunders said a large percentage of planning applications seemed to have to be assessed by the NCC and suggested that the DoE was hampering development “big time”. The DoE is one of six agencies that regularly comment on planning applications; others include the National Roads Authority and the Department of Environmental Health.

“Where does the CPA draw the line with regards to that counsel, because it has been impacting development, big time…?” Saunders had asked. He even suggested that the NCC and CPA merge, illustrating how little understanding he has about the process or the law in relation to where the environment fits in CPA decisions.

Showing his own misunderstanding of the process in an area he is responsible for, Planning Minister Ebanks said the DoE comments on “just about every application that goes into planning”, even when “it’s just for land clearing”.

The need for the DoE to comment on land clearing in the absence of planning permission for a specific development is obvious. Land clearing usually occurs in untouched habitat, such as dry forest and mangrove wetland. It is often speculative and much land has been cleared and then never developed, causing unnecessary loss of biodiversity and important habitats as well as the myriad ecosystem services provided by them.

Following the Finance Committee meeting and the misleading comments by its members, CNS contacted the DoE and NCC. A spokesperson said that long before the National Conservation Act was passed, the department was consulted by planning along with other agencies like the Water Authority. The DoE told CNS that there had been no real delays to the planning process as a result of the DoE’s input, which is typically advisory to assist developers to go easier on the earth.

The NCC does have the power to direct a refusal in very rare circumstances where projects adversely impact a protected area or the critical habitat of a protected species with no chance of mitigation. One of those occasions was the application in Boggy Sands that drew criticism from Bush. But the courts found that the CPA did not properly follow section 41 of the NCA, and so its decision to grant permission was unlawful.

“Representatives from the NCC and the DoE met with the Central Planning Authority and sought to agree a way forward which would bring both of our processes in line with the Court of Appeal’s judgment,” the DoE told us. “However, it appears that the CPA has introduced a process requiring multiple rounds of meetings and adjournments and which does not appear to be in keeping with the Court of Appeal’s judgment.”

The DoE noted that the NCC has drafted updated Guidance Notes to reflect that it cannot pre-emptively issue directions but that the originating entity must first seek its approval. Those notes were approved by the NCC on 6 December and were due to be published on 18 December.

Speaking about the issues raised in parliament, the DoE’s technical experts told CNS that the department and the NCC have been in discussion with the CPA and planning over how to facilitate the reviews as expeditiously as possible.

“Previously — and the NCC and DoE remain of the opinion that this process could substantially continue — when a planning application review was initiated on behalf of the CPA or DCB, the DoE provided a single reply encompassing impacts to the environment which we felt met the requirements of both the development and planning and National Conservation Act. However, it now appears that the CPA is choosing instead to conduct a Planning Act consultation first, then initiate an NCA review and then, based on the outcome of that, if necessary, request an NCA s41(4) assessment,” the DoE explained.

As a result, the complexities and any additional consultation appear to be caused by the board. Rather than relying on the consultation triggers provided in the notes, it appears the CPA is inviting applicants into their meetings in order to seek their views on whether their application may fall under one of the examples of “adverse effect” provided in the definitions section of the NCA.

“Again, the DoE and the NCC see this as unnecessary and time-consuming, particularly when the NCA was specifically drafted to remove the burden of consultation from the applicant or members of the public and onto the decision-making entity where it logically belongs,” the DoE stated.

“However, we must stress that these are CPA processes over which the DoE and NCC have no control, and while we remain guardedly hopeful that an integrated… process can be worked out to their satisfaction, it is for them to identify the adaptations on their part which will allow that to happen and their customers to again benefit from an integrated and fast permit review process.”

The environmental experts also stated that they were more than happy “to discuss the process with any parliamentarians or members of the public who wish to understand it as well”.