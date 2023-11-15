Appeal court knocks back CPA’s Privy Council bid

Cabana being dismantled Friday 1 September 2023

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has rejected an application by the Central Planning Authority to take the controversial ‘Boggy Sand Cabana’ case to the Privy Council. But the government v government courtroom battle which pitched the CPA and the National Conservation Council against each other on the public purse’s dime is probably not over yet.

The CPA is likely to make a direct application to the court of last resort but given the pending change in the PACT line up the authority may not need to.

The CPA has lost twice in the Grand Court and the appeal court after it failed to follow a directive of the NCC to turn down an application to redevelop a Cabana on the Boggy Sand Beach that is effectively now in the ocean as a result of the hard structures in the area and the compounded beach erosion.

However, these two legal loses may now not become irrelevant in the face of a PACT government reshuffle and the reported resignation of Wayne Panton as premier and minister for climate and sustainability.

With so few people in the PACT line up that understand the need for, or support the need for environmental protection, and ever growing pressure from the development lobby the next minister with responsibility for the NCC could put an end to the courtroom battles.

The case is supposed to revert back to the CPA and the new minister could now ensure that the NCC no longer challenges the authority if it approves the project again despite the findings of the courts so far and the recommendations from the technical experts at the DoE.

In its ruling appeal court said it rejected the CPA application for leave to appeal to the Privy Council as there was no right of appeal. The court pointed out that as a new application for planning permission will be needed and the Cabana has since been demolished this made the case academic.

“This internecine dispute has been resolved in a way which leaves both departments with a clear procedure to follow, and a procedure with gives both public authorities ample opportunity to make their views

known, should they differ as to the planning merits. It is difficult to see why the further expenditure of public time and money is necessary,” the court stated, Wednesday.

The judges also pointed out that the CPA’s failure to consider section 41(4) and failed to give any cogent reason for disagreeing with the NCC, are fatal to the appeal.

It their original appeal court ruling the three senior justices made it clear that the NCC has the authority to direct government bodies when their actions could have an adverse effect on protected areas or species.

The Cabana and sea wall at the heart of this project which has become a poster child for the terrible, ad-hoc planning decisions that have been made in the past, is in a protected marine park and is now submerged in the ocean for significant periods of the year.