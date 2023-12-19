Ministry asks people to weigh in on PlanCayman, again

Graffiti on the FIN Grand Cayman development in 2020

(CNS): The planning ministry, which has now taken the lead in replacing the outdated 1997 Development Plan, is asking the public to submit comments on the process — again. Various governments have tried to rewrite the plan for over a decade, and the PlanCayman project was launched by the Progressives over five years ago with the idea of implementing a plan in areas across Grand Cayman, one by one, starting with Seven Mile Beach.

However, the project has been fraught with difficulties because each government has failed to reconcile the need for dramatic changes to the legislation to protect the environment, especially around the coast, with the pressure from developers seeking to block any limits on projects and profit.

Planning officials are now asking everyone “to actively participate in shaping the future of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman” through another consultation of the original PlanCayman, drawn up by the Progressive administration, which has not been updated.

Officials stated in the press release that the plan is intended to “accurately reflect the evolving needs of the country” and enhance the quality of life of residents and visitors with development that “promotes a sustainable and desirable balance of economic, social and environmental outcomes”. But the plan is the same one that has been criticised for its slant towards development.

Now, without former Premier Wayne Panton in Cabinet to ensure that ministers who have been bowing to development pressures understand what “sustainable development” actually means, the plan is no more likely to offer the necessary environmental protections than when it was first drafted by the PPM, who made it clear they had no intention of placing restrictions on development.

Despite clear signs that public opinion is increasingly in favour of preserving the natural landscapes and biodiversity of the Cayman Islands, the consultation remains skewed towards the development sector. Officials claim to have enhanced the “Consultation Strategy” to broaden outreach and engagement efforts, which were geared towards developers during the past consultation. However, it is the same process which began in 2019 and the website has not been updated since then.

Nevertheless, it still offers an opportunity for those concerned about the environment and the excessive development seen in the last few years, driven largely by luxury accommodation to sell on the world market, to express those concerns directly to the government and the decision-makers.

The ministry said it “aims to foster a sense of ownership among residents, ensuring that PlanCayman authentically reflects the community’s vision for responsible development and land use”, though this was not the sentiment expressed by many government MPs during the recent budget process.

In the release, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks spoke about the importance of the reintroduction of PlanCayman, but during his address in Finance Committee last week, he made it clear that development and economic growth outweigh the need for the drastic changes necessary for Cayman to conserve its natural resources and meet the impeding challenges of climate change. The minister has also indicated that the government is seeking another review with a view to curtailing the National Conservation Act, especially the powers of the NCC.

“This is a moment of renewal and rededication to our shared vision for the Cayman Islands. Plan Cayman is not just a plan; it’s a commitment to a better, more sustainable future for all,” the minister said in this release.