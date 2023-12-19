Ministry asks people to weigh in on PlanCayman, again
(CNS): The planning ministry, which has now taken the lead in replacing the outdated 1997 Development Plan, is asking the public to submit comments on the process — again. Various governments have tried to rewrite the plan for over a decade, and the PlanCayman project was launched by the Progressives over five years ago with the idea of implementing a plan in areas across Grand Cayman, one by one, starting with Seven Mile Beach.
However, the project has been fraught with difficulties because each government has failed to reconcile the need for dramatic changes to the legislation to protect the environment, especially around the coast, with the pressure from developers seeking to block any limits on projects and profit.
Planning officials are now asking everyone “to actively participate in shaping the future of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman” through another consultation of the original PlanCayman, drawn up by the Progressive administration, which has not been updated.
Officials stated in the press release that the plan is intended to “accurately reflect the evolving needs of the country” and enhance the quality of life of residents and visitors with development that “promotes a sustainable and desirable balance of economic, social and environmental outcomes”. But the plan is the same one that has been criticised for its slant towards development.
Now, without former Premier Wayne Panton in Cabinet to ensure that ministers who have been bowing to development pressures understand what “sustainable development” actually means, the plan is no more likely to offer the necessary environmental protections than when it was first drafted by the PPM, who made it clear they had no intention of placing restrictions on development.
Despite clear signs that public opinion is increasingly in favour of preserving the natural landscapes and biodiversity of the Cayman Islands, the consultation remains skewed towards the development sector. Officials claim to have enhanced the “Consultation Strategy” to broaden outreach and engagement efforts, which were geared towards developers during the past consultation. However, it is the same process which began in 2019 and the website has not been updated since then.
Nevertheless, it still offers an opportunity for those concerned about the environment and the excessive development seen in the last few years, driven largely by luxury accommodation to sell on the world market, to express those concerns directly to the government and the decision-makers.
The ministry said it “aims to foster a sense of ownership among residents, ensuring that PlanCayman authentically reflects the community’s vision for responsible development and land use”, though this was not the sentiment expressed by many government MPs during the recent budget process.
In the release, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks spoke about the importance of the reintroduction of PlanCayman, but during his address in Finance Committee last week, he made it clear that development and economic growth outweigh the need for the drastic changes necessary for Cayman to conserve its natural resources and meet the impeding challenges of climate change. The minister has also indicated that the government is seeking another review with a view to curtailing the National Conservation Act, especially the powers of the NCC.
“This is a moment of renewal and rededication to our shared vision for the Cayman Islands. Plan Cayman is not just a plan; it’s a commitment to a better, more sustainable future for all,” the minister said in this release.
See details of the consultation process on the planning website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Cool. So, the foreign construction workers help clog up the road, drive slum landlords to keep packing them in, build crappy, bland, high end developments that few locals can afford, ride roughshod over environmental concerns, and line the pockets of those already rich/receiving backhanders.
There’s my input.
Dart giveth and Dart taketh away.
When the WB bypass was built by Dart, driving into GT was no longer a nightmare. But now with the Camana Bay area continually adding more office, retail and accommodation as well as the CIS expansion, housing behind CIS and the medical facility, the gains made in terms of the flow of traffic are quickly disappearing.
The bypass was one thing but losing the sea views with the loss of the original WB Road spelled doom to the island… ask any tourist Kenny, they all still looking for the beach.
PlanCayman authentically reflects our thug politicians aspirations of becoming filthy rich by jumping in the developer’s pocket and collaborating to destroy every square inch of Cayman’s remaining natural environment.
CNS you have the absolute right picture for this post the Graffiti is offensive but the recent deposal of the last premier because of his environmental and financial prudence stance by the very corrupt development cabal/Mafiya here indicates who really runs these Muppets we had elected to destroy us!
Plan Cayman finish corrupt every govt entity to do what we want so we can make as much money as we can before Cayman is gone! UPM mission statement revised with one PPM amendment added completely destroy the environment by population expansion and development money.
Sounds like Vision 2008, all show, no go. Just pure window dressing making residents feel like they have input.
Well to start, foreign developers should not be given concessions on build-to-profit projects, they should pay full fees and full duties on all materials. They are not building these for us because the average Caymanian cannot afford a $750K-1.5M dwelling, matter of fact every new development keeps moving the goal post further away from young Caymanians to owning their own home.
True comment , but far worse is happening to the field of young and first home owners. (unless you are an accountant or lawyer that just flew in ).
People are now trapped in the inflated rental cycle, where not only can they not afford to buy a home, any chance they had of saving money is now blown on renting.
Where in former years, it was easier to obtain a loan to finance a purchase and to put a down payment on a home , instead of renting .
All comes down to greed. Most Developers had a choice to cater to the local citizenry , for their future home ownership goals & financial security. But have instead chosen the almighty dollar . May they sleep uneasily at night.
CNS, I get that you are supportive of what Wayne said he was about. But that is not what he delivered. At a certain point you are what your record says you are. Wayne was/is a failure as a leader and any belief he had in the environment or sustainability faded long ago.
Writing words like this – “without former Premier Wayne Panton in Cabinet to ensure that ministers who have been bowing to development pressures understand what “sustainable development” actually means, ” is beyond laughable at this point.
Wayne needs to find his big boy pants and own his terrible record if he ever wants to be relevant again.
The former Premier made a mistake giving Planning to Jay Ebanks and now we are all paying the price. Jay have you ever heard the saying “short term pain for the long term gain”?
If you don’t address the impact of climate and incorporate actions into the planning process then you are kicking the can down the road for another government to try to fix.
Same old song and dance, development and greed comes before the future for these islands.
Jay do you even know what derisking means? Do you understand why the property insurance companies are pulling out of the Caribbean?
Wayne was driven to be Premier he had no option but to give the position to Jay. Time will tell where we will end up as a nation and how hard it will be to live, work and raise a family. When the bottom of the bucket drops out, these same politicians will travel to their second homes in the USA or UK and leave the ordinary person to fend and protect themselves. Take a closer look at how politics destroyed a beautiful country like Jamaica.
Oh those dirty words – Honorable Jon-Jon doesn’t like that type of language! You better watch out CNS, he will send the police after you.
Sorry no money left in the budget for this as we spent everything already!
All McBeater driven!