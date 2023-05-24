140 acres of mangrove at risk on CPA agenda

Mangroves on Grand Cayman (photo by Alvaro Serey)

(CNS): Just four applications to be heard by the Central Planning Authority during a single meeting pose a threat to over 140 acres of mangroves, as development continues to take precedence over the environment. Despite being a protected species that mitigate the impact of climate change, the loss of mangrove forest continues in Cayman apace.

According to the CPA agenda for today, 24 May, more than 75 acres are at risk from the Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) project in Fairbanks, over 26 acres are in danger off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway for a tourism project, some 39 acres in East End are threatened by a residential subdivision, and two acres of red mangrove buffer are also in the firing line from a controversial and glorified quarry application in George Town.

Although mangroves are a protected species under the National Conservation Law, they continue to disappear under the bulldozer as their protection is limited by the planning law. Once an owner secures planning permission, there is nothing to prevent them from destroying every plant on their land.

Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained that no mangroves may be removed without planning permission, and there are now stiff penalties when they are. But once a landowner gets the green light to build on or clear mangroves from their land, then all the DoE can do is encourage the owners to save them.

In just a single meeting, the planning board has the power to approve the destruction of a significant chunk of this critical habitat from East End to West Bay.

The loss of mangroves to the CEC project is almost certain since the original planned area development (PAD) already secured planning permission several years ago. The application before the CPA this week is to modify the original plans and introduce a major residential element to the proposed tech city.

These changes have raised “grave concerns”, not just about the loss of around 75 acres of wetland but also the threat of more seasonal flooding of homes and existing developments in the area. The DoE has said the revised plans are likely to make a bad situation even worse.

Flourish Investments has made an application for a subdivision between the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and the North Sound by Canal Point Road. While there are few details on the agenda about future plans, it seems to be to provide hotel and tourism lots on around 27 acres that are almost entirely untouched, tidally-flooded mangrove forest and woodland.

The application does not include land clearance at this point, but planning approval would pave the way for future applications to build and ultimately destroy the habitat along a stretch of coast where mangroves have been dramatically reduced.

In East End, 39 acres are under threat from a large residential subdivision on High Rock Drive by High Rock 67 Ltd. The developer is proposing to create 136 lots for low-cost housing, which, in addition to putting the mangroves at risk, would create flooding and drainage problems and see some homes built on the local water lens, according to the DoE.

Two acres of mangrove buffer are at risk along the North Sound in George Town from the application by Gretta’s Grotto Limited. This project, which is linked to plans for an retirement home in West Bay, threatens the smallest area of mangroves but is no less controversial. The application is linked to a coastal works application as the developer wants to aquire cheap fill by dredging a canal in the North Sound through red mangroves, a species that has been particularly hard hit in Cayman.

In its submissions to the CPA regarding this application, the DoE said that it was entirely unjustifiable for the developer to remove a coastal mangrove buffer to make an off-site development financially viable. The scientists said the implications are far-reaching and would negatively impact the water quality in the North Sound.

Martin Keeley, a local mangrove expert and well-known conservationist, said it was so disappointing to hear yet again that so much mangrove habitat was under threat at just a single CPA meeting. “There seems to be little or no comprehension by planning officials or politicians of the serious consequences of this type of mangrove destruction,” he told CNS. “We have protections in place but they seem to be ignored with impunity.”

Keeley, the founder of the local Mangrove Rangers, said that while the rest of the world is battling with climate change and taking its impact seriously, Cayman is falling far short of what we need to do.

“Those in Cayman who have the authority and the responsibility to protect these islands do not seem able to understand what they need to do,” he stated. “We can no longer allow uncontrolled development to take precedence over nature; otherwise, we are going to find ourselves in great deal of trouble.”

Keeley said that if we cannot stop the unprecedented levels of development, then people must be required “to mitigate or compensate for the ecological consequences of that destruction”.

Mangroves, which form one of the most productive terrestrial ecosystems, provide habitat and food for an immense variety of species, as well as functioning as natural sponges that trap and slowly release surface water. They also slow the speed and distribution of storm waters and reduce erosion.

Inland wetlands improve water quality by filtering, diluting and degrading toxic wastes, sediments and other pollutants. Mangrove wetlands are also extremely effective at sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and serve as carbon sinks. But the continued widespread, large-scale removal of significant tracts of mangrove habitat across the country is reducing Grand Cayman’s natural carbon sequestration and releasing captured carbon back into the atmosphere.

The need to preserve mangroves forms part of the government’s draft Climate Change Policy that is now open to public consultation. This includes a series of public meetings, which started this week in the Sister Islands and will begin in Grand Cayman next week in West Bay. The meetings provide an opportunity for people to express concern about the continued loss of mangroves and pose ideas on how to preserve this critical habitat and protect it from the bulldozer.