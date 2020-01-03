DoE urges end of illegal land clearing

Illegally cleared site in West Bay

(CNS): The Department of Environment has expressed deep concerns, once again, about the continued clearance of land on potential development sites before planning permission has been granted. Responding to another situation, where four acres of mangroves and important flora were removed illegally, the DoE urged planning to educate the public about the law because trying to mitigate the impact of development on our environment after the fact defeats the entire purpose of the process.

This latest illegal clearance is far from an isolated incident, as this has become a significant issue which the DoE said must be addressed.

In this case the applicant removed tidally flooded mangrove forest and woodland for a subdivision in West Bay before planning permission was granted. Commenting on an application for after-the-fact planning permission, which will be heard by the Central Planning Authority next week, the DoE pointed out that there was little benefit to them being consulted after the damage was done.

“As the clearing has already taken place, the opportunity for reviewing agencies to provide constructive comments and feedback is removed. We cannot recommend the retention of ecologically valuable flora. We cannot recommend retaining a buffer between the parcels and Bayshore Drive or Uncle Bob’s Road, and between subdivided lots, in order to provide a visual barrier and assist in drainage,” the DoE noted.

“The process of clearing without permission undermines both the consultation process and the planning process. The applicant notes that the mangroves attract ‘undesirables and illicit activity’ and that the clearing will make The Shores a safer place to live. However, the current state of the site is not an improvement over the previous mangrove forest. We have received complaints regarding odour from the decaying organic material and standing water.”

In his letter of explanation, the developer stated that he did not know that the mechanical clearance of land required planning permission, which the DoE said planning must address.

“The Planning Department should take appropriate measures, which could include an appropriate public education campaign,” the department stated, adding that for the DoE to intervene a species conservation plan has to be in place. Currently, the desperately needed mangrove plan remains in the hands of Cabinet, which has not yet given its approval.

The clearance came to light after the DoE received a complaint and the planning department issued a stop notice. But by that time, the DoE said, the site had been almost entirely cleared.

“This approach to clearing and works commencing prior to planning permission being granted is extremely worrying,” the DoE said, adding that retaining ecologically valuable flora can prove beneficial to landowners and the wider area.

“The retention of part of the mangroves would have had many benefits,” the department noted about this particular case. “Mangroves provide a nursery habitat for fish and other marine life and are vital in helping to maintain good water quality. Mangroves fringing the coastline also provide a natural buffer which helps to intercept runoff from the land. In addition, mangroves help to prevent soil erosion by binding the substrate, stabilizing and protecting the shoreline.”