Stretch of airport connector to open after long delay

Jay Bodden Highway plans

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has announced that Phase 1 of the Airport Connector Road (ACR) will open on Friday. This first stretch of the road only extends from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at the roundabout by the dump to the Water Authority Sewage Treatment Plant. The road was built by Dart after it won the original contract in February 2020, and it has never been entirely clear why it has taken almost four years to build this short stretch.

Officials have blamed the process of finding contractors to deal with the culverts, but in July 2022, the ministry claimed that the issues with the culverts had been resolved and the project was back on track.

The road, which crosses a patch of wetland, has proved very costly. In addition to the culvert installation and the $800,000 contract awarded to Dart to build it, the government has spent millions on dollars of fill. In June last year, officials announced that the first section of the road would be finished in September, nine months later than the revised completion date estimate.

When the entire four-lane road is complete, it will link the Owen Roberts International Airport and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Although the goal is to reduce George Town traffic, this first phase will be of limited assistance with that, though there are internal roads providing access to North Sound Road and the Sparky Drive intersection.

Officially named the Jay Bodden Highway, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30am before the road opens to traffic at noon on Friday. The NRA urged drivers who use the new road to do so with caution and observe signage as they become familiar with the new route.