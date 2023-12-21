Stretch of airport connector to open after long delay
(CNS): The National Roads Authority has announced that Phase 1 of the Airport Connector Road (ACR) will open on Friday. This first stretch of the road only extends from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at the roundabout by the dump to the Water Authority Sewage Treatment Plant. The road was built by Dart after it won the original contract in February 2020, and it has never been entirely clear why it has taken almost four years to build this short stretch.
Officials have blamed the process of finding contractors to deal with the culverts, but in July 2022, the ministry claimed that the issues with the culverts had been resolved and the project was back on track.
The road, which crosses a patch of wetland, has proved very costly. In addition to the culvert installation and the $800,000 contract awarded to Dart to build it, the government has spent millions on dollars of fill. In June last year, officials announced that the first section of the road would be finished in September, nine months later than the revised completion date estimate.
When the entire four-lane road is complete, it will link the Owen Roberts International Airport and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Although the goal is to reduce George Town traffic, this first phase will be of limited assistance with that, though there are internal roads providing access to North Sound Road and the Sparky Drive intersection.
Officially named the Jay Bodden Highway, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30am before the road opens to traffic at noon on Friday. The NRA urged drivers who use the new road to do so with caution and observe signage as they become familiar with the new route.
See the planned road below:
Category: Local News
Jay Bodden Highway. You have got to be fing kidding.
Why does government keep telling us how much things cost – and then treat critical aspects as separate? We are building a road for 800k – but culverts and fill are millions extra?!!!
FFS!!!!
Cannot wait to see another roundabout to be full of drivers not indicating. It makes my soul ache to see so much stupidity on such a small island.
I get first dibs on being the first to have a single vehicle crash!
I already have a Honda, so please, nobody crash until Saturday, to give me ample time to inexplicably end up in a ditch.
Thanks in advance.
The compromise to get rid of Panton if I ever saw one. The subterfuge continues eh JayMac !
Our first Toll road which hopefully with require a Dart Pass to keep the road menaces on Esterly Tibbetts highway see Cayman Plan Cayman already working!
The rest won’t come soon so how about a gocart or dirt bike track for now and we can get some benefit!
A road going nowhere. Let’s turn it into a go cart track!
It’s pretty rough and doesn’t get you to the airport. Still no work being done on the Airport end of the road. No rush guys, this is only part of the NRA deal from 2016.
WOW 4+ years to build half a mile!
Get it done FFS!!!!!
The Road to Nowhere right now
They’re calling it the Jay Bodden Highway?! – What a complete joke!
Why not Ken Dart Highway?
Of all the issues that can be examined surrounding the airport connector project, you jump straight to something as trivial as the name of the road.
Care to enlighten the masses why the road name is a “complete joke’?
Interesting how the mangroves that were mowed down (or to be mowed down) is of no concern to anyone. I thought the environmentalists would have been up in arms about that!!! Apparently, not all mangroves are worth saving. Hmmm
Of course lots was said by the people concerned about the health of the area. You are just being a demagogue.