MPs urge unity and kindness in Christmas messages

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers his 2023 Christmas message

(CNS) Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart urged optimism and unity in his Christmas message to the country this week, a sentiment echoed by many other MPs who have posted festive videos on CIGTV’s YouTube channel. Deputy Premier André Ebanks asked people to spread some joy while acknowledging those facing difficulties. Meanwhile, Sir Alden McLaughlin, in his new apolitical role as speaker, reminded everyone that Cayman Islands legislators met for the first time at Pedro St James in December almost 200 years ago.

