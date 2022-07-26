Airport connector back on track after delays

NRA MD Edward Howard, Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and NRA Board Chair Alric Lindsay

(CNS): The Airport Connector Road linking the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive is back on track after delays due to problems with the tendering process for the installation of culverts. Officials said Monday that work on the culverts has begun, and once installed the work on that road will be complete. The road, which crossed a patch of wetland, has proved costly. In addition to the culvert installation and the $800,000 contract awarded to Dart to build it, government has spent over $1.5 million on fill.

That project is part of government’s multi-million dollar investment in roadworks, which it believes will address Grand Cayman’s worsening congestion. The focus is currently on the road network around Grand Harbour, which is one of the narrowest points on the island and where all of the commuter traffic from the east converges.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said following a recent tour of ongoing projects that the work in this area is designed to alleviate the issues with traffic congestion in the mornings and evenings in the pinch points around Hurley’s Roundabout and the Prospect areas.

“We are working our hardest to minimise the amount of time commuters have to spend in traffic and already we are seeing some positive results,” Ebanks said. “We are also working as fast as possible to take advantage of the summer ease in traffic as schools as out.”

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, who joined Ebanks and the NRA management on the tour, said they were progressing well. “Already, I have been receiving feedback from members of the public about the reduced time of their commute from the Eastern Districts into George Town,” he noted.

The roadworks include Phase 2 of the Linford Pierson Highway, which is on schedule, the NRA stated. The sub-base for the outbound lanes has been put in place, with construction to continue on the Bobby Thompson Way section and the Tortuga Roundabout. The next stage will be to realign underground water, electricity and telecoms services ahead of the final surface layers of the roadway, followed by work on the outbound lanes.

Work at Crewe Road and Kings Roundabout is moving forward with the widening to three outbound lanes, along with the installation of utility work. Work will also soon start on the inbound lane abreast of Scotiabank and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing facility.

In the heart of George Town, work continues on Phase 1 of the Godfrey Nixon extension, where the curbs are being installed. The next phase will be final grading in order for the road to be surfaced. Phase 1 of the project will take the road from North Church Street across Diaz Lane to Gresscott Lane.