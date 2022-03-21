New airport road delayed over culverts tender

Phase 1 of the Airport Connector Road between the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Sparky Drive

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is busy building roads all over Grand Cayman but the $800,000 contract awarded to Dart over two years ago to build the first phase of the airport connector road from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive in the Industrial Park area remains stalled.

After persistent inquiries by CNS, NRA officials said Monday, “The delay in the completion of segment one is attributed to procurement in connection with the installation of culverts along the road. This is being addressed and construction is now estimated to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.”

But according to the government’s procurement site, the culvert contract, which is worth around $230,00, was awarded to Core & Main in February of last year and there is no indication that the tender was cancelled or has since been re-run.

Since the contract was originally awarded to Dart in February 2020, the government has also issued around ten different tender requests for rock and fill. Those contracts have been awarded to multiple contractors amounting to about $1.5 million.